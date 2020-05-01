HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Ranked No. 2 on Sports Illustrated List of Top Returning Players

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Big things are expected of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis next year. After the 6-foot-9 standout announced that he was returning to Bloomington for his sophomore season, he has national experts crowing about his potential in the 2020-21 season.

Jackson-Davis averaged 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds a year ago for the Hoosiers, both team highs. Indiana finished with a 20-12 record and likely would have made the NCAA Tournament if the season hadn't been shut down prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The numbers should shoot up even more next year, and Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo had Jackson-Davis at No. 2 on his list of top-10 returning players in the country. The only other Big Ten underclassman on the list was Michigan's Franz Wagner, who checked in at No. 9.

Here is Woo's list of top-10 returning players

  1. James Bouknight, Connecticut
  2. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  3. David Johnson, Louisville
  4. Keyontae Johnson, Florida
  5. Kai Jones, Texas
  6. Scottie Lewis, Florida
  7. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
  8. Terrance Shannon, Texas Tech
  9. Franz Wagner, Michigan
  10. Romeo Weems, DePaul

Here is the link to the complete story breaking down all 10 players.

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMinnesota6
Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) had 12 double-doubIes this season, including one at Minnesota when he had a season-high 27 points and 16 rebounds. (USA TODAY Sports)

Woo was a bit critical of Jackson-Davis's one-dimensional game this season, but we have written often about how he plans to expand his game more out on to the perimeter next year. He had 12 double-doubles this season — Indiana went 11-1 in such games — and has proven his skills around the court during his high school career at Center Grove, where he earned 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball honors.

Here are Woo's comments on Jackson-Davis:

"From an analytic perspective, Jackson-Davis put together one of the better statistical profiles of any freshman, with impressive efficiency around the basket and a prolific block rate pointing to his potential as a low-maintenance, high-energy big. He did that in spite of being unpolished from a skill perspective, with extreme left-handed tendencies as a finisher and an undeveloped jumper. 

"Jackson-Davis is already 20 and isn’t as tall as you’d like for an NBA center, but his wingspan, quick second jump and basketball bloodlines (his father is former Indiana Pacers standout Dale Davis) all help his case as a potential late-bloomer. He’s not the type of guy teams will end up playing through, but has the tools to succeed without heavy usage, provided he can diversify his game around the basket.''

.Woo is a big fan of UConn's James Bouknight, who topped his list. He said Bouknight is "arguably the most intriguing, would-be eligible prospect not to declare for the 2020 draft, Bouknight made massive strides in the second half of UConn’s season and will walk into a brighter spotlight as a sophomore, as the Huskies exit the AAC and return to the Big East.

"In terms of long-term potential, Bouknight already had a case as a first-rounder, with a demonstrable level of maturity for a freshman and a high-end, natural level of smoothness and explosive athleticism.''

VIDEO: No. 1 returnee, UConn's James Bouknight

Here's what Woo had to say about Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan star Mo Wagner. Franz averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a year ago, playing just over 30 minutes per game.

"Although Wagner didn’t take the Big Ten by storm as a freshman, an impressive final month of the season pointed to his individual growth in a short period of time. He came to Michigan with a strong reputation internationally, and was extremely efficient scoring the ball on whole, despite some forgettable games.

"He’s been viewed by some scouts as a first-round talent for some time, and if his development is any indicator, Wagner should be capable of leading the Wolverines next season. He’s not an elite athlete and has to continue getting tougher and more physical, but he’s a gifted, versatile scorer who looks to be trending in a positive direction.''

There were more than 200 players who applied for early entry into the NBA Draft. They have until June 3 to withdraw from the draft. 

Indiana junior Justin Smith was the only Hoosier to enter his name into the process. Smith was one of 15 Big Ten underclassmen who applied for early entry, with only a handful likely expected to stay in the draft. 

IndianaJustinSmithMSU
Indiana junior Justin Smith (3) has entered his name into the NBA Draft process, but he has not hired an agent, so he can return to school if he chooses. The deadline to stay in the draft is June 3. (USA TODAY Sports)

Related stories on Trayce Jackson-Davis

  • STAYING IN SCHOOL: Trayce Jackson-Davis announces he is returning for his sophomore season, citing "Unfinished Business'' on the eve of the deadline for applying for the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE
  • LOOKING FOR BIG ENCORE: Indiana's standout freshman talked about expanding his game next year back in February during a one-on-one interview with Sports Illustrated Indiana's Tom Brew. CLICK HERE
  • FINAL GRADES: Jackson-Davis was the only Hoosier to get an A grade during our series breaking down the season of all 11 players. He was clearly Indiana's most valuable player. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rod Thorn: No Conspiracy For Isiah Thomas Not Making 'Dream Team'

Rod Thorn was part of the 1992 "Dream Team'' selection committee, and he said Wednesday that Michael Jordan had nothing to do with Indiana legend Isiah Thomas being left off the team.

Tom Brew

NCAA Prepares to Go Forward With Name, Image and Likeness Legislation

The NCAA no longer is fighting over the rights of players to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, and some sort of legislation could be in place by the 2021-22 school year.

Tom Brew

List of Big Ten Early Entrants into 2020 NBA Draft

With players looking to get feedback from NBA executives and scout, 15 Big Ten players applied for early entry to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Justin Smith Enters His Name in NBA Draft Process

Justin Smith was Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder in 2020, and has entered him name into the NBA Draft process. He has until June 3 to withdraw.

Tom Brew

Last Dance: Why Isiah Thomas Gets It Wrong, Except For One Thing

Former Indiana legend Isiah Thomas is still embroiled in a war of words with Michael Jordan, even nearly 30 years later. He's also wrong in this fight.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes it Official; He's Back For Sophomore Season

Even though Indiana's star freshman said he'd be back in February, Trayce Jackson-Davis made it official on Sunday that he was returning to Bloomington for his sophomore year.

Tom Brew

Indiana WR Nick Westbrook Signs Free Agent Deal with Titans

Nick Westbrook, one of the best receivers in Indiana history, didn't get drafted this weekend, but the Tennessee Titans quickly signed him to a deal on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Streak Continues: Indiana's Simon Stepaniak Drafted by Green Bay Packers

The Hoosiers have had 11 players drafted in the past six years, and now the streak is up to seven after the Green Bay Packers selected guard Simon Stepaniak in the sixth round.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Still a Believer that Michael Penix Jr. Next Left-Hander Drafted in First Round

It's a rarity when a left-handed quarterback gets picked in the first round of the NFL draft. It happened Thursday night with Tua Tagovailoa, and will happen again in a few years with Indiana's Michael Penix Jr.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Breaking News: Indiana's Damezi Anderson to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Damezi Anderson, a sophomore from South Bend, has decided to leave Indiana after two seasons, entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life