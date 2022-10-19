Big Ten Network Offers Discount on Indiana-Specific B1G+ Subscription
The Big Ten Network is offering a 50 percent discount on an annual Indiana-specific subscription service.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the Indiana basketball season quickly approaching, the Big Ten Network is offering a discount on its Big Ten-Plus channel.
Using the promo code INDIANA22, viewers can get a 50 percent discount on an Indiana-specific annual subscription to B1G+. This service is regularly priced at $79.95, but this offer lowers the cost to $40. B1G+ airs three men's basketball games and 10 women's basketball games during the 2022-23 season.
Here's how it works:
- Visit www.bigtenplus.com
- Click "subscribe" (top right-hand corner) from desktop/mobile web only
- Select "School Pass"
- Choose "Indiana" and Select "Indiana Annual School Pass"
- "Create account or sign in"
- Enter coupon code INDIANA22 under payment details
- Offer expires Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET
Here's what you can watch with this subscription:
(Note: all times Eastern)
Indiana men's basketball:
- Indiana vs. Marian (Exhibition) on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Saint Francis (Exhibition on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Season opener vs. Morehead State on Nov 7 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Indiana women's basketball:
- Indiana vs. Vermont on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. UMass Lowell on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Bowling Green on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Quinnipiac on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Illinois on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Morehead State on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Butler on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana at Michigan State on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
- Indiana vs. Wisconsin on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Indiana vs. Rutgers on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Field Hockey:
- Indiana vs. No. 18 Ohio State on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- Indiana vs. Ohio on Oct. 23 at Noon at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington, Ind.
Men's soccer:
- Indiana vs. Kentucky on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Indiana vs. Trine on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Indiana vs. Maryland on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Big Ten Tournament, NCAA College Cup TBA
Women's soccer:
- Indiana vs. Maryland on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Indiana at Michigan on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at U-M Soccer Complex in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Track and field:
- Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at U-M Indoor Track Building in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Volleyball:
- Indiana at No. 25 Michigan on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Cliff Keen Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Indiana at Michigan State on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich.
- Other games TBA
Other Indiana sports:
This subscription will also grant viewing access to Indiana baseball, softball, water polo and wrestling. These sports broadcast many games through B1G+, but full schedules are not yet released for the upcoming seasons.
