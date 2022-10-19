Big Ten Network Offers Discount on Indiana-Specific B1G+ Subscription

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the Indiana basketball season quickly approaching, the Big Ten Network is offering a discount on its Big Ten-Plus channel.

Using the promo code INDIANA22, viewers can get a 50 percent discount on an Indiana-specific annual subscription to B1G+. This service is regularly priced at $79.95, but this offer lowers the cost to $40. B1G+ airs three men's basketball games and 10 women's basketball games during the 2022-23 season.

Here's how it works:

Visit www.bigtenplus.com Click "subscribe" (top right-hand corner) from desktop/mobile web only Select "School Pass" Choose "Indiana" and Select "Indiana Annual School Pass" "Create account or sign in" Enter coupon code INDIANA22 under payment details Offer expires Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Here's what you can watch with this subscription:

(Note: all times Eastern)

Indiana men's basketball:

Indiana vs. Marian (Exhibition) on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Saint Francis (Exhibition on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Season opener vs. Morehead State on Nov 7 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana women's basketball:

Indiana vs. Vermont on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. UMass Lowell on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Bowling Green on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Quinnipiac on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Illinois on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Morehead State on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Butler on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana at Michigan State on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Rutgers on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Field Hockey:

Indiana vs. No. 18 Ohio State on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana vs. Ohio on Oct. 23 at Noon at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington, Ind.

Men's soccer:

Indiana vs. Kentucky on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana vs. Trine on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana vs. Maryland on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Big Ten Tournament, NCAA College Cup TBA

Women's soccer:

Indiana vs. Maryland on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana at Michigan on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at U-M Soccer Complex in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Track and field:

Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at U-M Indoor Track Building in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Volleyball:

Indiana at No. 25 Michigan on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Cliff Keen Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Indiana at Michigan State on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich.

Other games TBA

Other Indiana sports:

This subscription will also grant viewing access to Indiana baseball, softball, water polo and wrestling. These sports broadcast many games through B1G+, but full schedules are not yet released for the upcoming seasons.

