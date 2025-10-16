How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Marian Exhibition Game
The new-look Indiana Hoosiers take the court under head coach Darian DeVries on Friday in an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA program in Indianapolis.
After firing Mike Woodson following his fourth season with the Hoosiers, Indiana hired DeVries away from West Virginia, and he overhauled the roster with 13 new scholarship players and a new coaching staff. He primarily used the transfer portal to build his first team, bringing in notable players like his son, Tucker, who averaged 14.9 points per game at West Virginia last season, and Lamar Wilkerson, who scored 20.5 points per game on 44.5% 3-point shooting at Sam Houston State.
The exhibition game comes with Hoosier ties, as Marian is in its second season under head coach Pat Knight, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, who won three national championships during his time in Bloomington from 1971-2000.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Marian Knights
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Marian Knights (0-0)
- What: First exhibition game
- When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV/Streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "IND15" for $15 off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, CLICK HERE. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- TV announcers: (Nick Rodecap, Graham Nash, Ava Wegenke)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished 9th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Marian went 11-17 overall and finished ninth out of 10 teams in the Crossroads League with a 5-13 record in conference play.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time 4-0, all in exhibition games. The Hoosiers won last year's matchup 106-64, led by 19 points from Bryson Tucker and 18 points from Malik Reneau. Indiana also won 94-61 during the 2023-24 season and 78-42 during the 2022-23 season.
Meet the coaches
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries enters his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creight from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
- Pat Knight, Marian: Knight is in his second season at Marian after spending 10 years as a scout for the Indiana Pacers. He is the son of former Indiana coach and Hall of Fame member Bob Knight. Pat has previous head coaching experience at Lamar University, going 29-62 from 2011-14. His first head coaching job was at Texas Tech, where he replaced his father and went 50-61 from 2007-11. He played at Indiana from 1990-95, a stretch that included two Big Ten titles and a Final Four run. Marian went 11-17 in Knight's first season.