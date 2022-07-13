Big Ten Roundup: Michigan State, Gonzaga Schedule Air Craft Carrier Game

Air craft carrier basketball is officially back.

On Wednesday, Michigan State and Gonzaga announced the 2022 Armed Forces Classic will take place on Nov. 11 aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego Harbor. This matchup honoring Veteran's Day will be the sixth college basketball game to tipoff on an air craft carrier, and it's the first since 2012 when Michigan State and UConn played at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany in a C-5 transport airline hangar.

"When we played a game on the deck of an aircraft carrier just over 10 years ago to help honor Veteran's Day, we thought it might be a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "I know our team, our players, our coaches and staff and Michigan State Athletics is very excited about getting the opportunity to play a tremendous program like Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln and honoring all of those who serve in our military. This game is big for our program, for Michigan State University and for the Big Ten Conference."

Gonzaga is ranked No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney's preseason rankings. Despite the loss of the shot-blocking, 3-point shooting 7-footer Chet Holmgren and trusty point guard Andrew Nembhard, the Bulldogs are in shape to contend yet again.

First team All-American Drew Timme is back for his senior season, gearing up to contend for National Player of the Year honors. Joining Timme's last push at a national title is starting wing Julian Strawther and leading 3-point shooter Rasir Bolton.

Nolan Hickman – the former No. 33 recruit – could be ready for an expanded role in Gonzaga's backcourt as a sophomore. Head coach Mark Few also found success in the transfer portal, adding Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith, who averaged 19.9 points on 40.7 percent 3-point shooting last season. They've been so close so many times, at some point Few and the Zags will go all the way.

Michigan State was left off Sweeney's preseason top-25 list, but Izzo's track record still suggests a competitive matchup. The Spartans haven't missed the NCAA Tournament since the 1996-1997 season.

Izzo has some work to do replacing starters Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. Max Christie and off-the-bench big man Julius Marble, who transferred to Texas A&M. This roster turnover leaves some front court concerns as 6-foot-7 Malik Hall and 6-foot-9 Joey Hauser are the only Spartans with significant experience at forward. Center Mady Sissoko was once a top-50 recruit and could take a big leap next season, but he has played just 4.9 minutes per game across two seasons.

While Michigan State might be a bit thin up front, it should have one of the top backcourt duos in the Big Ten. Last season, A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker combined for 9.1 assists and 3.8 turnovers per game. Walker is a much stronger 3-point shooter at 47.3 percent, but Hoggard had a strong end to the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Purdue and 14 points in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament win over Davidson.

This game will be the sixth meeting between Michigan State and Gonzaga, with the Spartans leading the series 4-1. The last matchup was a 74-67 Spartan road win during the 2011-2012 seasons.

The game will be televised in primetime on ESPN.

"This opportunity to play on an aircraft carrier in front of men and women who serve in the military and are willing to put their lives on the line is an experience that is going to mean something to the young men who will play in the game for a long, long time. I said it last time and I'll say it again, we're going to play one of the best teams in the country and we're going to be hosted by the No. 1 team in the world."

