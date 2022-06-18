With the NBA draft withdrawal deadline and most of this year’s coaching carousel and transfer cycle in the rearview mirror, men’s college basketball rosters for the 2022–23 season are nearly set. A lot has changed since early April, when Kansas cut down the nets and Sports Illustrated dropped its way-too-early top 25 for next season. Now, we’re circling back and hitting the reset button on that ranking, which featured Arkansas on top.

Who made the most of their spring with roster-strengthening moves? Who fell down the pecking order due to NBA departures? Our updated top 25 is here as we head into summer.

April ranking: 8

The late addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance pushes the Tar Heels into the No. 1 spot with rosters mostly set. The 6'10" forward is a perfect fit to replace Brady Manek at the power forward spot for Hubert Davis: While not the elite shooter Manek is, Nance is a capable outside threat and is more versatile defensively, a better passer and a more gifted post scorer than Manek was for the 2021–22 Heels. He also gives Davis a chance to rest star center Armando Bacot at times, a necessity after Bacot averaged over 35 minutes per game in the season’s final 13 games. The pairing of Bacot and Nance is the nation’s best frontcourt, and the backcourt duo of RJ Davis and Caleb Love includes a pair of potential All-Americans if each plays up to its potential. Add in a fifth-year senior defensive whiz in Leaky Black, and no team has a better starting group than these Heels.

April ranking: 5

Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton all opted for one more year in Spokane after testing the draft waters, propelling the Zags into the No. 2 spot in the rankings. Timme’s pro future may be limited by his mobility, but there’s no question he’s one of the best players in college hoops. If his shooting ability he flashed at the NBA draft combine translates back to college, he’ll be even more unstoppable. The combination of former elite recruit Nolan Hickman and Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith gives the Zags a solid point guard situation for the post–Andrew Nembhard era. So while there may be some bellyaching about the Bulldogs’ place near the top of the polls given their inability to finish the job with a national championship the last two years, this looks like one of the best teams in the country on paper. Eventually, the Zags will cut down the nets.

3. Houston

April ranking: 3

Houston finishing No. 2 in KenPom and going all the way to the Elite Eight despite getting ravaged by injuries was perhaps the clearest sign yet that Kelvin Sampson is among the best coaches in college basketball. With a healthy Marcus Sasser back, the sky’s the limit for the program in 2022–23. Sasser and Tramon Mark are each terrific shot creators off the bounce, which will give this offense a level of dynamism it lacked last season when paired with point guard Jamal Shead, who shined late. Plus, five-star forward Jarace Walker is a seamless fit for Sampson in the frontcourt given his incredible physical tools and high motor in a system that prioritizes the offensive glass.

4. Kentucky

April ranking: 2

With Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Lexington for his senior year after a record-breaking season, Kentucky is the first team to bring back the men’s National Player of the Year since North Carolina ran it back with Tyler Hansbrough in 2008. Five-star recruits Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston and high-scoring Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves provide a talent injection around returners Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin. This team’s national title ceiling ultimately falls on Wheeler, whose experience and speed make him a solid option at the point but whose shooting woes often held back the Wildcats offense from moving into another gear. It seems unrealistic to expect him to become a knockdown shooter, but can he do enough else to lift this group to a Final Four or beyond?

April ranking: 1

The Hogs’ roster construction is reminiscent of a Duke or Kentucky one-and-done-heavy group of years past. Three McDonald’s All-Americans in Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh are cornerstones of this Razorbacks bunch, which will enter the season with more anticipation than any Arkansas team since the Nolan Richardson era. Smith’s an in-state recruit with near-limitless potential and the ability to play either guard spot who could easily end up being the top NBA prospect in college next season. Eric Musselman will turn to a quartet of frontcourt transfers to help replace star center Jaylin Williams, and I’m quite intrigued by Missouri import Trevon Brazile’s upside as a springy forward who could play some small-ball five.

April ranking: 4

The defending champs will look quite different, with Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack and Remy Martin among those departing from the team that cut down the nets in New Orleans. But power forward Jalen Wilson is back after testing the draft waters, and the Jayhawks also return defensive whiz Dajuan Harris Jr. at point guard. While Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar gives KU some much-needed experience and versatility, this team will be reliant on its youth if it wants to get back to the Final Four, with three top-30 freshmen headlined by wing Gradey Dick all expected to be thrust into big roles.

April ranking: 11

The Bruins seem well-positioned to withstand the loss of Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Cody Riley thanks to the return of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and some top incoming talent. Jaquez and point guard Tyger Campbell are as battle-tested as they come and should be among the top 10 players in the country at their respective positions, while returning wing Jaylen Clark showed flashes of brilliance last season when thrust into the lineup at various points due to injuries. How top recruits Amari Bailey and Adem Bona adapt to the college game will be critical, particularly considering Mick Cronin opted to lean on his experience over five-star Peyton Watson this past season. Bona’s high motor should make him a Cronin favorite in the frontcourt though.

8. Creighton

April ranking: 7

Creighton shouldn’t just be evaluated as a run-it-back team from a group that earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. Virtually every returning player for the Bluejays has breakout potential. Freshmen Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard all gave Greg McDermott far more mileage than most would have expected in Year 1, and Kaluma and Alexander in particular seemed to get better as the year progressed and the team needed them more. All three have all-conference upside. Meanwhile, junior big man Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the best two-way players in the Big East, and South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman should be a seamless fit thanks to his ability to knock down threes in bunches and play multiple positions. This group is the class of the conference.

April ranking: 6

Talent won’t be a problem in Year 1 under Jon Scheyer, as the Blue Devils add four five-star recruits in the 2022 class in addition to reclassified ’23 five-star Tyrese Proctor and Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison. Proctor’s reclass decision came in the aftermath of Trevor Keels electing to keep his name in the NBA draft, which left the Devils far too thin in the backcourt alongside returning point guard Jeremy Roach. Of course, it’s worth noting that history has not tended to be kind to ball-handlers reclassifying up a year, including at Duke with Derryck Thornton’s struggles several seasons ago, so expectations should be tempered. Still, this group has an incredibly talented frontcourt headlined by skilled bigs Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, while Montverde Academy product Dariq Whitehead should be a plug-and-play contributor on the wing.

April ranking: 10

Scott Drew’s team could have one of the best backcourts in college hoops next season, with returners Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer complimented by elite recruit Keyonte George and a healthy Langston Love. Flagler remains underrated among college basketball’s best returning players, a no-nonsense star who makes shots, defends and distributes as well as anyone in CBB. There are more questions up front, where the health of Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua following a devastating knee injury late in the season is a question mark. Without him, depth behind Flo Thamba is thin.

April ranking: 14

The Vols have the type of balanced roster construction featuring elite recruits, veterans and top transfers that most coaches desire. Proven rotation players like Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler are back, while five-star recruit Julian Phillips and Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key both join the fray in Knoxville. The potential is there for this team to be elite on the defensive end, while the presence of Key will be important in keeping an offense that loses Kennedy Chandler rolling. The return of a healthy Olivier Nkamhoua also shouldn’t be overlooked, as the Vols missed him up front down the stretch last year.

April ranking: 24

Chris Beard struck gold in the transfer portal this spring with the addition of Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, arguably the best player to change hands this offseason. Hunter’s fit isn’t seamless with the existing roster in Austin, with two other ball-dominant guards in Marcus Carr and Arterio Morris already in tow and shooting woes around him. Still, there’s something to be said for assembling good players and hoping they work it out, and there’s no question Hunter will be a menace on the defensive end in Beard’s system. It may not always be the most aesthetically-pleasing offense in college hoops, but the talent and defensive upside with this group is immense.

13. Villanova

April ranking: 16

Kyle Neptune takes over at Villanova after Jay Wright’s shocking retirement announcement, but the longtime Wildcats assistant doesn’t inherit a bare cupboard. Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels returning for their extra year of eligibility helps with the transition, as does having an established post player in Eric Dixon to rely on. This ranking could be a good deal higher if the Wildcats get a healthy Justin Moore at some point in the season, as the star guard continues recovery after tearing his Achilles during the Elite Eight. If he’s not able to return, freshman point guard Mark Armstrong will have to carry a huge load. But Armstrong did show well with Team USA’s U18 team this June, and fellow Wildcat freshman Cam Whitmore was the best player in the event and looks the part of an eventual high draft pick.

14. San Diego State

April ranking: N/A

The Aztecs sported the nation’s second-best defense, per KenPom, in 2021–22, and the return of defensive anchor Nathan Mensah means SDSU will be nearly impossible to score on yet again. What held Brian Dutcher’s team back this past season was an anemic offense, as evidenced by the fact that the Aztecs lost five games where they allowed fewer than 60 points (all five against top-50 KenPom teams). Enter Seattle U transfer point guard Darrion Trammell, a diminutive dynamo who’s proficient operating in ball screens and gets to the free throw line with regularity while fitting into SDSU’s defense-first mindset. Trammell and Oakland transfer Micah Parrish provide a much-needed jolt offensively to a team that didn’t have enough consistent shot-makers to take the next step last season. If San Diego State becomes a top-75 offense this season, it could be special.

15. Texas Tech

April ranking: 17

This is a new-look Red Raider bunch, with just four scholarship players and one regular starter returning from last year’s Sweet 16 team. But thanks to some savvy transfer portal maneuvering and Mark Adams’s outstanding defensive scheme, don’t anticipate a big drop-off in Lubbock. Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq should solidify the center position next to returning starting power forward Kevin Obanor, while the Red Raiders will buy low on former Oregon and Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon after a disappointing season in Eugene. Plus, a new crop of wings including Gardner-Webb transfer D’Maurian Williams, Texas transfer Jaylon Tyson, North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton and five-star recruit Elijah Fisher should fit well (particularly defensively) in Adams’s system.

April ranking: 21

The Tigers limped to the finish in 2021–22 after starting the season 22–1. Sometimes a team peaks too early, and that felt like the case with Auburn, as its guard play regressed down the stretch and its struggles away from home reared their ugly head in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. The Tigers won’t be quite as dominant up front as they were this past season, though the additions of Yohan Traore and highly-regarded transfer Johni Broome should soften the blow of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler’s pro departures. Can the Tigers get more consistent play in the backcourt from Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson, who have the talent to be one of the better backcourt duos in the sport if they find some semblance of consistency?

17. Arizona

April ranking: 9

The Wildcats had to hit the portal late after Dalen Terry departed for the NBA draft, but Tommy Lloyd stuck the landing with Courtney Ramey (Texas) and Cedric Henderson Jr. (Campbell) to beef up a backcourt that was looking awfully thin. There’s still plenty of pressure on Kerr Kriisa to be more steady at the point guard spot, and the Wildcats could use a jump from Pelle Larsson as well. But with an impressive frontcourt headlined by one of the more underrated players in the country in Azuolas Tubelis and lots of upside off the bench in the form of some highly-regarded international recruits, the Wildcats have a chance to win a second consecutive Pac-12 title.

18. Dayton

April ranking: 18

After a disastrous first two weeks of the season featured three buy-game losses, the Flyers were one of the best mid-major teams in the country despite being incredibly young. From Nov, 22 on, Dayton was the No. 21 team in the country (per T-Rank), a remarkably good ranking particularly considering the Flyers started freshmen at both point guard and center. It’s unfair to heap Obi Toppin comparisons onto DaRon Holmes II, but the young center could have a similar breakout Year 2 to the one Toppin had that lifted Dayton to a top-five ranking in 2019–20. And as if this team didn’t have enough young talent, the Flyers also added intriguing Mongolia native Mike Sharavjamts, a top-100 recruit with point guard skills and NBA length.

April ranking: N/A

The Horned Frogs kept together a core that nearly upset Arizona in the second round of the NCAA tournament, bringing back all five starters from that team including star point guard Mike Miles. This core does have its limitations: it’s a group built on toughness and offensive rebounding dominance, which reared its ugly head at times with a lack of outside shooting and ball-control struggles. That may limit the ceiling for the Frogs, but the floor is fairly high. Plus, big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. really came into his own late last season and could be an x-factor.

20. Illinois

April ranking: 13

We finally get our first Big Ten team in the rankings with the Illini, as it feels like a down year for the conference overall. This is a very different-looking Illinois team than the one we saw last season, one relying on versatility and a trio of Big 12 transfers rather than the hulking interior presence of Kofi Cockburn. Freshman Skyy Clark will have the ball in his hands early and often at the point, and backcourt mate RJ Melendez showed flashes in his freshman season playing behind veterans. Get bounce-back years from high-profile transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer, and the Illini are in business. There are a lot of unknowns here, but Illinois is my early pick in the Big Ten.

April ranking: 23

The Huskies are retooling around star big man Adama Sanogo, hitting the transfer portal hard to bolster a backcourt that loses star point guard R.J. Cole. East Carolina import Tristen Newton has an intriguing statistical profile that has yet to translate to winning, while fellow transfers Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) and Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M) profile more as elite role players than stars. That said, I love the idea of surrounding Sanogo with four guards, and the versatility of do-it-all wing Andre Jackson may allow Dan Hurley to do just that.

April ranking: N/A

Like TCU, this is another example of a team that runs it back, and figuring out just how high to rank it is a challenge. On one hand, the Hoosiers have an All-American–caliber player in Trayce Jackson-Davis and veterans around him. But while a pair of five-star recruits in Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau should help long-term and boost the program’s talent level, I’m not sure either solves IU’s offensive woes from last year, particularly shooting the ball.

April ranking: 12

The Crimson Tide’s uneven 2021–22 can be attributed to poor decision-making and three-point shooting, but a talented crop of newcomers could help turn that around this season. Ohio transfer Mark Sears was one of the best point guards on the board, and he’ll be the engine of one of the fastest-paced attacks in the country. Between Sears, Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Bradley, Nate Oats has a deep stable of ballhandlers to work with. Wings like Dominick Welch and Darius Miles also help make this team fairly positionless.

April ranking: 25

In predictable Dana Altman fashion, the Ducks have been a force in talent acquisition, adding five-star freshman Kel’el Ware and a pair of high-level transfers in addition to getting Will Richardson back for his extra year. A new-look roster is probably a good thing for the Ducks, who clearly never clicked in 2021–22. Will the chemistry be better this season? That remains to be seen.

25. Providence

April ranking: N/A

It’s not realistic to expect the Friars to replicate last year’s remarkable chemistry and close-game success, but it’s not a stretch to say Ed Cooley’s team will be more talented in 2022–23 than it was a season ago when it won the Big East. Jared Bynum is one of the better returning point guards in the sport, a legitimate star with a strong clutch gene. Cooley hit the portal hard to fill holes, adding high-upside scoring wing Devin Carter (South Carolina) and skilled forward Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky) among others. If this group comes together well, it has real upside.

Dropped out: Michigan, Iowa, Colorado State, Purdue

