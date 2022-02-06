Big Ten Roundup (Feb. 5): Rutgers Upsets No. 13 Michigan State

Rutgers had six players in double figures and used a big second-half rally to blow out No. 13 Michigan State 84-63 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 in the Big Ten) led by two at halftime, but reeled off the first seven points of the second half and never looked back. Another 11-0 run blew the game open. The 21-point margin was the Spartans' biggest loss of the year.

"That was an old-fashioned butt kicking," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points for Rutgers, and Paul Mulcahy added 15 points and a career-high 12 assists. Michigan State (17-5, 8-3 in the Big Ten) was led by Gabe Brown, who scored 20 points and made 6-of-7 three-pointers.

No. 4 Purdue 82, Michigan 76

No. 4-ranked Purdue got 23 points from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, and senior Trevion Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds in the Boilermakers' first victory over Michigan in four years at Purdue.

The win moves the Boilers to 20-3 on the year and 9-3 in the Big Ten.

"This is something we wanted to accomplish," Williams said. "Obviously, we don't want to separate Michigan from any other team in the Big Ten, but they're usually one of the bigger and better teams that everyone wants to beat.

"I've never beaten them. I've had great games in the past against them, I just never got the job done. You can score all those points, but if you don't win it doesn't mean anything. It means a lot to finally get that done."

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Northwestern made 10 first-half three-pointers and 13 for the game in an easy 87-63 blowout of Nebraska in Lincoln,

The Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 in the Big Ten) were led by point guard Boo Buie, who had a season-high 27 points. C.J. Wilcher had 15 points for the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 in the Big Ten), who have lost 10 consecutive games. Bryce McGowens added 10 points.

Northwestern has won two straight after four straight losses. The Wildcats host Indiana on Tuesday night in Evanston, Ill.

No. 11 Wisconsin 51, Penn State 49

Tyler Wahl scored on a driving layup with 30 seconds left and Wisconsin held off a last-second chance to win by Penn State's Myles Dread to win 51-49 in Madison, Wis.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half, scoring a season-low combined total of 31 points, with the Badgers leading 18-13 at the half. Penn State's five starters scored a total of 22 points in the game.

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis was just 2-for-13 shooting and scored only four points. Brad Davison was just 3-for-10 shooting and had nine points. It was the lowest combined total of the year for the Badgers' stars.

No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Trent Frazier scored 23 points points and Kofi Cockburn added 17 as No. 18 Illinois used a late 32-11 run to blow out Indiana in Bloomington.

This week's Big Ten schedule, results

Saturday's results

No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

No. 4 Purdue 82, Michigan 76

Rutgers 84, No. 13 Michigan State 63

No. 11 Wisconsin 51, Penn State 49

Sunday's games

Maryland at No. 16 Ohio State, 1 p.m. (TV: CBS)

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's game

Iowa at No. 16 Ohio State, ppd. snow

Wednesday's results

No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

No. 18 Illinois 80, No. 11 Wisconsin 67

Tuesday's results

No. 13 Michigan State 65, Maryland 63

Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78

Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Monday's result

Penn State 90, Iowa 86, 2-OT

Monday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE

