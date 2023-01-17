Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Illinois Wins Big At Minnesota, Edey Scores 32 At Michigan State

Coach Brad Underwood and the Illini hit a rough patch in December and early January, but they've rattled off four wins in the last 10 days. During that time, Illinois defeated Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota, each by nine or more points.

The Illini have been particularly strong down the stretch, and that trend continued in their 78-60 win at Minnesota on Monday. Illinois began the second half on a 12-2 run and sustained that momentum to outscore Minnesota by 15 in the final 20 minutes.

Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer posted his first double-double in an Illinois uniform, leading the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds on 3-for-6 3-point shooting. Illinois' leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. had an off shooting night – 2-for-12 overall and 0-for-3 from 3 – but guards Jayden Epps and Ty Rodgers picked up the slack off the bench to combine for 18 points.

The Illini controlled the glass throughout the game, a key factor to shutting down Minnesota's second-half runs. The Golden Gophers were constantly held to one shot on offense, as Illinois out-rebounded them 50 to 29 overall and 36 to 18 on the defensive glass.

With this win, Illinois moved into a fourth-place tie in the Big Ten standings at 4-3 in conference play and 13-5 overall. Minnesota remains in the Big Ten cellar at 7-9 overall and 1-5 against Big Ten opponents.

Purdue 64, Michigan State 63

No. 3 Purdue traveled to East Lansing, Mich. on Monday for one of the most exciting Big Ten matchups of the year. Purdue led by as much as 13 in the first half, but the Spartans stormed back to make it a two-point game at halftime.

The teams went back and forth all second half as Tyson Walker tried to will Michigan State to a win with 30 points. But Purdue center Zach Edey sealed the road victory with a late layup, finishing with a career-high 32 points.

To read the full game story from our Sports Illustrated/FanNation Purdue site, BoilermakersCountry.com, CLICK HERE.

To watch Zach Edey's full postgame press conference or read the complete transcript, CLICK HERE.

Big Ten Standings

Big Ten men's basketball standings through Monday, Jan. 16

Tuesday's game

PENN STATE at WISCONSIN: 8:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 129.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3) has lost its last three games with leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle) out of the starting lineup. The Badgers had their lowest scoring Big Ten game of the season in a loss at Indiana on Saturday, scoring 45 points on 32.1 percent shooting. Penn State (12-5, 3-3) has a 2-2 record in January with home winds over Iowa and Indiana, plus a 10-point loss at Michigan and a 13-point loss to Purdue at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (39.5) and 3-point attempts (478).

Wednesday's games

OHIO STATE at NEBRASKA: 7 P.M. ET on Big Ten Network. Ohio State (10-7, 2-4) is on a four-game losing streak, and Nebraska (9-9, 2-5) has a 1-3 record in January.

7 P.M. ET on Big Ten Network. Ohio State (10-7, 2-4) is on a four-game losing streak, and Nebraska (9-9, 2-5) has a 1-3 record in January. NORTHWESTERN at IOWA: This game has been postponed due to COVID. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Northwestern only has six players available. The game was originally schedule for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, and a new date and time has not been announced.

Thursday's games

NO. 23 RUTGERS at MICHIGAN STATE: 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Rutgers (13-5, 5-2) moved into the AP top-25 for the first time this season after winning seven of its last eight games. Michigan State (12-6, 4-3) has lost two in a row against Illinois and Purdue.

6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Rutgers (13-5, 5-2) moved into the AP top-25 for the first time this season after winning seven of its last eight games. Michigan State (12-6, 4-3) has lost two in a row against Illinois and Purdue. MICHIGAN at MARYLAND: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan (10-7, 4-2) has lost its last two Big Ten road games, and Maryland (11-6, 2-4) has a 1-3 record in January.

7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan (10-7, 4-2) has lost its last two Big Ten road games, and Maryland (11-6, 2-4) has a 1-3 record in January. NO. 3 PURDUE at MINNESOTA: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Purdue (17-1, 6-1) is in first place in the Big Ten, and Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) is in last place.

7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Purdue (17-1, 6-1) is in first place in the Big Ten, and Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) is in last place. INDIANA at ILLINOIS: 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Indiana (11-6, 2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Wisconsin on Saturday, and Illinois has won four in a row.

Saturday's games

WISCONSIN at NORTHWESTERN: Noon ET on Big Ten Network

Noon ET on Big Ten Network IOWA at OHIO STATE: 2 p.m. ET on FOX

2 p.m. ET on FOX NEBRASKA at PENN STATE: 2:15 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Sunday's games

MICHIGAN STATE at INDIANA: Noon ET on CBS

Noon ET on CBS MINNESOTA at MICHIGAN: 1 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

1 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network MARYLAND at PURDUE: 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

