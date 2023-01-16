Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 4): Purdue Stays No. 1, But Rutgers, Iowa Make Their Move

There was very little risk of Purdue falling out of the top spot this week, because the Boilermakers only had one game, and they handled Nebraska at home without any trouble.

There was a lot of movement behind them, though. My risky move to jumping Michigan State all the way to No. 2 looked good when they won at Wisconsin, the team they replaced but then the Spartans lost at Illinois.

That was just the start of it. Last week's third-, fourth- and fifth-ranked teams — Wisconsin, Ohio State and Northwestern — all lost TWICE! So there's been a lot of shuffling in the two through 12 spots.

Here are my rankings, with records, everyone's best wins and losses so far, this week's schedule with TV information and my take on all 14 teams so far. Let's go! Volume 5 will be released on Monday, Jan. 23.

1. Purdue Boilermakers

Records: 16-1 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten.



16-1 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 1

1 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/1

1/1 Rankings: Currently No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Jan. 16, receiving three first-place votes in AP, and five in Coaches. Purdue spent four weeks at No 1. Ranked No. 5 in Kenpom.com.

Currently No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Jan. 16, receiving three first-place votes in AP, and five in Coaches. Purdue spent four weeks at No 1. Ranked No. 5 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 24 Ohio State, West Virginia; Lost to Rutgers at home.

Beat No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 24 Ohio State, West Virginia; Lost to Rutgers at home. Last week: Beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday.

Beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday. This week: At Michigan State on Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday (TV: FOX); At Minnesota on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2). Maryland on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

At Michigan State on Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday (TV: FOX); At Minnesota on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2). Maryland on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) The skinny: It was a quiet week for the Boilermakers, but they get right at it on Monday with a difficult trip to Michigan State. Fletcher Loyer was great on Friday in the win over Nebraska. The freshman guard made six three-pointers and scored 27 points.

2. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Records: 13-5 overall, 5-2 in Big Ten.



13-5 overall, 5-2 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 6

6 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/9

2/9 Rankings: Moved into the Associated Press poll for the first time this season, checking in at No. 23 in the Jan. 16 poll. They received votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 26. Ranked No. 14 in Kenpom.com.

Moved into the Associated Press poll for the first time this season, checking in at No. 23 in the Jan. 16 poll. They received votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 26. Ranked No. 14 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, Ohio State; Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall, Iowa.

Beat No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, Ohio State; Lost to Temple, Miami, Seton Hall, Iowa. Last week: Won at Northwestern 65-62 on Wednesday; Beat Ohio State 68-64 in OT on Sunday.

Won at Northwestern 65-62 on Wednesday; Beat Ohio State 68-64 in OT on Sunday. This week: At Michigan State on Thursday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

At Michigan State on Thursday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Rutgers has some losses that I don't like, but they've beaten Purdue and Indiana, and they took down Ohio State on Sunday. They've got five Big Ten wins already, and it really should be six since the refs stole the first Ohio State game from them. I'm validated with them, moving them up to No. 2.

3. Michigan State Spartans

Records: 12-5 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten



12-5 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten Last week's ranking: 2

2 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/8

2/8 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 32 in the Associated Press poll and No. 29 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 42 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 32 in the Associated Press poll and No. 29 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 42 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern.

Beat No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan, Villanova. Lost to Notre Dame, Northwestern. Last week: Won at Wisconsin 69-65 on Tuesday; Lost at Illinois 75-66 on Friday.

Won at Wisconsin 69-65 on Tuesday; Lost at Illinois 75-66 on Friday. This week: Purdue on Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX); No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); At Indiana on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: CBS)

Purdue on Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX); No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); At Indiana on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: CBS) The skinny: Michigan State had a nice win at Wisconsin, but then struggled a good bit in a loss to Illinois. I dropped them down a notch because of that, but they can be moving right back up in a hurry this week because they have three opportunities to impress this week, home matchups with 1-2 Purdue and Rutgers, and a Sunday road trip to Indiana. That's as tough a stretch as any Big Ten team has had all season.

4. Illinois Fighting Illini

Records: 12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten.



12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 7

7 Highest/lowest ranking: 3/7

3/7 Rankings: Receiving votes in the Associated Press poll and would be No. 30. They are ranked No. 23 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 23 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in the Associated Press poll and would be No. 30. They are ranked No. 23 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 23 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, No 14 Wisconsin, Michigan State. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Northwestern, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri.

Beat No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, No 14 Wisconsin, Michigan State. Lost at home to Penn State, lost at Northwestern, lost at Maryland, lost by 22 to Missouri. Last week: Won at Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday; Beat Michigan State 75-66 on Saturday.

Won at Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday; Beat Michigan State 75-66 on Saturday. This week: At Minnesota on Monday, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Indiana on Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1).

At Minnesota on Monday, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Indiana on Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1). The skinny: Illinois has been hard to figure out all season, but they really looked good in their two wins last week. Terrence Shannon Jr. went for 25 on Thursday and Dain Dainja went for 20 in the big win against Michigan State. Matthew Mayer is feeling it, too. I get to see them in person on Thursday against Indiana, and I'm looking forward to that.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes

Records: 12-6 overall, 4-3 in Big Ten.



12-6 overall, 4-3 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 8

8 Highest/lowest ranking: 5/12

5/12 Rankings: Received two votes in the Associated Press poll and 21 votes in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 32 in Kenpom.com.

Received two votes in the Associated Press poll and 21 votes in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 32 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU.

Beat No. 20 Iowa State, Seton Hall. Lost to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites, TCU. Last week: Beat Michigan 93-84 in OT on Thursday; Beat Maryland 81-67 on Sunday.

Beat Michigan 93-84 in OT on Thursday; Beat Maryland 81-67 on Sunday. This week: Northwestern on Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) At Ohio State, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday (TV: FOX).

Northwestern on Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) At Ohio State, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday (TV: FOX). The skinny: Iowa has won four straight, and they're doing it in a lot of different ways. They've gone from 12 to 8 to 5 in two weeks, which might be too much too fast, but they're winning and beating good teams in the process. Fran McCaffery is pushing all the right buttons these days.

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca has been playing well for the Hawkeyes. (USA TODAY Sports)

6. Wisconsin Badgers

Records: 11-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten.



11-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 3

3 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/6

2/6 Rankings: Fell out of the top-25 after two losses. Receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll on Jan. 16 and would be No. 34 in AP and No. 30 in the Coaches. Ranked No. 67 in Kenpom.com.

Fell out of the top-25 after two losses. Receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll on Jan. 16 and would be No. 34 in AP and No. 30 in the Coaches. Ranked No. 67 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest, Illinois.

Beat No. 13 Maryland, Iowa, Marquette. Lost to Wake Forest, Illinois. Last week: Lost to Michigan State 69-65 on Tuesday, Lost at Indiana 63-45 on Saturday.

Lost to Michigan State 69-65 on Tuesday, Lost at Indiana 63-45 on Saturday. This week: Penn State on Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); At Northwestern on Saturday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Penn State on Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); At Northwestern on Saturday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Wisconsin looks awful without top-player Tyler Wahl, losing three straight games now, including an 18-point beatdown at Indiana where they could muster only 45 points. They need to turn things around in a hurry.

7. Michigan Wolverines

Records: 10-7 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten.



10-7 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 10

10 Highest/lowest ranking: 7/11

7/11 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 50 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 50 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina.

Beat Pittsburgh, Lost to Arizona State, North Carolina. Last week: Lost at Iowa 93-84 in OT on Thursday; Beat Northwestern 85-77 on Sunday.

Lost at Iowa 93-84 in OT on Thursday; Beat Northwestern 85-77 on Sunday. This week: At Maryland on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN): Minnesota on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

At Maryland on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN): Minnesota on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Michigan moved up three notches this week, despite blowing that game at Iowa on Thursday. Jett Howard is heating up, and others are finding their roles, too. This is a week where they should win two again, keeping them right in the thick of the Big Ten race. Still confused by this team, but I'm giving them their props.

8. Northwestern Wildcats

Records: 12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten.



12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 5

5 Highest/lowest ranking: 5/12

5/12 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 57 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 57 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 15 Indiana, No. 20 Michigan State, Illinois, Lost to Pittsburgh.

Beat No. 15 Indiana, No. 20 Michigan State, Illinois, Lost to Pittsburgh. Last week: Lost to Rutgers 65-62 on Wednesday, Lost at Michigan 85-77 on Sunday.

Lost to Rutgers 65-62 on Wednesday, Lost at Michigan 85-77 on Sunday. This week: At Iowa on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wisconsin on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

At Iowa on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Wisconsin on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Northwestern has to be kicking themselves for letting that Rutgers game slip away. They had some nice moments on Sunday at Michigan, but they just couldn't make stops when they had to, which is surprising considering how good they are defensively.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Records: 10-7 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten.



10-7 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 4

4 Highest/lowest ranking: 4/7

4/7 Rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 39 in the Associated Press poll and No. 35 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 17 in Kenpom.com.

Receiving votes in both polls and would be No. 39 in the Associated Press poll and No. 35 in the Coaches Poll on Jan. 16. Ranked No. 17 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost at Maryland, Minnesota.

Beat No. 21 Texas Tech, Cincinnati. Lost at Maryland, Minnesota. Last week: Lost to Minnesota 70-67 on Thursday, Lost at Rutgers 68-64 in OT on Sunday.



Lost to Minnesota 70-67 on Thursday, Lost at Rutgers 68-64 in OT on Sunday. This week: At Nebraska on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Iowa on Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

At Nebraska on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); Iowa on Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (TV: FOX) The skinny: That loss at Maryland turned out to be the precursor that I thought it would be. Ohio State has lost has four straight now, and they really seem to be searching to have their five best players on the floor. They need to get this turned around in a heartbeat.

Ohio State's Zed Key reaches for the ball on Sunday at Rutgers (USA TODAY Sports)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

Records: 12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten.



12-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 12

12 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/12

10/12 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 37 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 37 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 17 Illinois, Iowa, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson, Michigan.

Beat No. 17 Illinois, Iowa, Butler. Lost to Virginia Tech, Clemson, Michigan. Last week: Beat Indiana 83-65 on Wednesday.

Beat Indiana 83-65 on Wednesday. This week: At Wisconsin on Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). Nebraska on Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

At Wisconsin on Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). Nebraska on Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Penn State was really impressive in crushing Indiana, hitting 18 three-pointers. They can get hot like that. I probably have them ranked too low, but I'll let them take care of that this week. Two very winnable games.

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Records: 11-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten.



11-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 9

9 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/11

2/11 Rankings: Did not receive any votes in the Associated Press poll but got 32 votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Ranked No. 28 in Kenpom.com.

Did not receive any votes in the Associated Press poll but got 32 votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Ranked No. 28 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier, beat No. 18 Wisconsin; lost at Iowa and Penn State, lost at home Northwestern.

Beat No. 25 North Carolina, won at No. 22 Xavier, beat No. 18 Wisconsin; lost at Iowa and Penn State, lost at home Northwestern. Last week: Lost at Penn State 85-66 on Wednesday, Beat No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday.

Lost at Penn State 85-66 on Wednesday, Beat No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday. This week: At Illinois on Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Michigan State on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: CBS).

At Illinois on Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1); Michigan State on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: CBS). The skinny: Indiana looked great on Saturday in winning at home over Wisconsin, but that ugly loss on Wednesday at Penn State really cost them in my rankings. It was a bad beating for a team that looked lost defensively, which is something of a surprise considering their makeup. Another tough week ahead, so we'll learn more about the Hoosiers this week, too.

12. Maryland Terrapins

Records: 11-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten.



11-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 11

11 Highest/lowest ranking: 4/12

4/12 Rankings: Not ranked in either poll Ranked No. 43 in Kenpom.com.

Not ranked in either poll Ranked No. 43 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers.

Beat Miami, No. 16 Illinois. Lost to Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers. Last week: Lost at Iowa 81-67 on Sunday.

Lost at Iowa 81-67 on Sunday. This week: Michigan on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN); At Purdue on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1).

Michigan on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN); At Purdue on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: FOX Sports 1). The skinny: Maryland had a week to get. ready for Iowa, but then they really struggled against the Hawkeyes in a 14-point rout. They haven't been very good defensively. Iowa shot 60 percent from the field against them, which is pretty amazing considering they played small most of the time.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Records: 9-9 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten.



9-9 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 13

13 Highest/lowest ranking: 13/13

13/13 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 94 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 94 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis.

Beat No. 7 Creighton, Boston College. Lost to St. John's, Oklahoma, Memphis. Last week: Lost at Illinois 76-50 on Tuesday: Lost at No. 3 Purdue on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Lost at Illinois 76-50 on Tuesday: Lost at No. 3 Purdue on Friday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) This week: Ohio State on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big. Ten Network); At Penn State, 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Ohio State on Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big. Ten Network); At Penn State, 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The skinny: The Cornhuskers couldn't hang with the big boys last week, losing to Illinois and Purdue. This week is going to be interesting.

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Records: 7-8 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten.



7-8 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten. Last week's ranking: 14

14 Highest/lowest ranking: 14/14

14/14 Rankings: Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 175 in Kenpom.com.

Currently not ranked in either poll. Ranked No. 175 in Kenpom.com. Best wins/worst losses: Beat Western Michigan, Central Michigan. Lost to DePaul, Virginia Tech, Nebraska.

Beat Western Michigan, Central Michigan. Lost to DePaul, Virginia Tech, Nebraska. Last week: Won at Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday.

Won at Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday. This week: Illinois on Monday, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); No. 3 Purdue on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2), At Michigan on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).

Illinois on Monday, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); No. 3 Purdue on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2), At Michigan on Sunday, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network). The skinny: Minnesota finally got its first league win, playing well at Ohio State to finally get off the schneid. A busy week ahead, so let's see if they can build off of it a little bit.

