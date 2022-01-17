Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Murray Bounces Back, Helps Iowa Get Road Win at Minnesota
Keegan Murray has been one of the best basketball players in America this season, and he proved it again on Sunday when he helped his Iowa Hawkeyes beat Minnesota 81-71 in Minneapolis.
Murray scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and he also made the biggest shot of the game, hitting a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 59 seconds to play after the Gophers had erased much of Iowa's 23-point lead. Murray then followed with a blocked shot at the other end, and the Gophers would not score again.
Iowa (13-4, and 3-3 in the Big Ten) has now won six of its last seven games. That included a win over Indiana on Thursday when Murray was in foul trouble much of the night and had only 12 points, his second-lowest total of the night.
The Hawkeyes had a 63-40 lead with 11:54 left in the game before Minnesota rallied to get to within 74-71 with 1:30 left to play. Iowa struggled with the Gophers’ zone defense, and saw its lead frittering away in a hurry.
“I think we got tentative, and they got some momentum,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “ Things started snowballing. We didn’t attack the zone well. That’s fairly obvious. We were just settling for jump shots.
"This league is just brutal. There is no one you can take lightly.''
Iowa had four players in double figures. Jordan Bohannon, Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery all had 12 points. Connor McCaffery didn't play because of a sore back.
Minnesota (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) was led by E.J. Stephens with 22 points and Jamison Battle with 20.
Ohio State 61, Penn State 56
Ohio State shot just 39 percent from the floor, connected on only 3 of 12 three-pointers and made just 24 of 36 free throws, but managed to beat Penn State 61-56 on Sunday afternoon.
No. 16 Ohio State improved to 11-4 with the win, and a 5-2 mark in the Big Ten. Penn State fell to 8-7, 3-4 in league play.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 19 points, but the rest of the Buckeyes starters were just a combined 8-for-25 shooting. Sam Sessoms led Penn State with 15 points.
Read More
This week's schedule
Monday's games
- No. 7 Purdue at No. 25 Illinois, Noon ET (TV: FOX)
- Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Tuesday's games
- Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
- IUPUI at No. 16 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- No. 13 Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Wednesday's games
- Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Thursday's games
- No. 7 Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
Friday's games
- No. 25 Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- No. 10 Michigan State at No. 13 Wisconsin, 9 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports 1)
Saturday's games
- Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nebraska at No. 16 Ohio State, TBD
- Penn State at Iowa, TBD
Sunday's games
- Northwestern at No. 7 Purdue, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Michigan at Indiana, TBD
Last week's results
Sunday's results (Jan. 16)
- No. 16 Ohio State 61, Penn State 56
- Iowa 81, Minnesota 71
Saturday's results (Jan. 15)
- Northwestern 64, No. 10 Michigan State 62
- Rutgers 70, Maryland 59
Friday's results (Jan. 14)
- No. 7 Purdue 92, Nebraska 65
- No. 25 Illinois 68, Michigan 53
Thursday's results (Jan. 13)
- No. 13 Wisconsin 78, No. 16 Ohio State 68
- Iowa 83, Indiana 74
Wednesday's results (Jan. 12)
- No. 10 Michigan State 71, Minnesota 69
- Maryland 94, Northwestern 87
- Wednesday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE
Tuesday's results (Jan. 11)
- Illinois 81, Nebraska 71
- Penn State 66, Rutgers 49
- Purdue at Michigan, ppd.
- Tuesday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE