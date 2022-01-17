Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Murray Bounces Back, Helps Iowa Get Road Win at Minnesota

Keegan Murray has been one of the best basketball players in America this season, and he proved it again on Sunday when he helped his Iowa Hawkeyes beat Minnesota 81-71 in Minneapolis.

Murray scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and he also made the biggest shot of the game, hitting a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 59 seconds to play after the Gophers had erased much of Iowa's 23-point lead. Murray then followed with a blocked shot at the other end, and the Gophers would not score again.

Iowa (13-4, and 3-3 in the Big Ten) has now won six of its last seven games. That included a win over Indiana on Thursday when Murray was in foul trouble much of the night and had only 12 points, his second-lowest total of the night.

The Hawkeyes had a 63-40 lead with 11:54 left in the game before Minnesota rallied to get to within 74-71 with 1:30 left to play. Iowa struggled with the Gophers’ zone defense, and saw its lead frittering away in a hurry.



“I think we got tentative, and they got some momentum,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “ Things started snowballing. We didn’t attack the zone well. That’s fairly obvious. We were just settling for jump shots.

"This league is just brutal. There is no one you can take lightly.''

Iowa had four players in double figures. Jordan Bohannon, Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery all had 12 points. Connor McCaffery didn't play because of a sore back.

Minnesota (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) was led by E.J. Stephens with 22 points and Jamison Battle with 20.

Ohio State 61, Penn State 56

Ohio State shot just 39 percent from the floor, connected on only 3 of 12 three-pointers and made just 24 of 36 free throws, but managed to beat Penn State 61-56 on Sunday afternoon.

No. 16 Ohio State improved to 11-4 with the win, and a 5-2 mark in the Big Ten. Penn State fell to 8-7, 3-4 in league play.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 19 points, but the rest of the Buckeyes starters were just a combined 8-for-25 shooting. Sam Sessoms led Penn State with 15 points.

