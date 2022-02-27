BREAKING: Indiana Guard Rob Phinisee Returning to Action Sunday Night at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Senior guard Rob Phinisee is back. The Indiana guard who has been out since late January with a foot injury, is expected to play on Sunday night when the Hoosiers take on the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena.
Game time is 6 p.m. ET
Here is the quick release from Indiana basketball media officials;
- Sr./Jr. guard Rob Phinisee is dressed and expected to play. So./Fr. Trey Galloway (lower body injury) is out and So./Fr. Khristian Lander (reaggravation of sore leg) will be dressed but is not expected to play.
Phinisee was red-hot in late January, scoring a career-high 20 points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to beat Purdue on Jan. 20. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Hoosiers' in-state rival and was extra sweet for Phinisee, who is a Lafayette native.
But six days later, in a home game against Penn State, he injured his right foot. He was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, and has missed seven games — including a five-game losing streak where his absence was felt in a big way.
This is the third straight game that Galloway has missed. Lander has missed two games in a row as well.
