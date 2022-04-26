'He's Much More Than A Shooter:' Tony Leach Comments on What C.J. Gunn Can Bring to IU

When Tony Leach was at an AAU tournament, one player in particular stood out that he hadn't seen before. Leach approached his friend and AAU coach Omar Dillard and asked about the player that opened Leach's eyes.

"Man, who's that long kid from Fishers?" Leach asked.

It was C.J. Gunn, who was in seventh grade at the time.

From that point on, Leach followed Gunn's career and formed a relationship with his parents. Leach told them he'd keep an eye on Gunn, and just this past weekend, Leach organized the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge, where Gunn scored a game-high 33 points for Team Indiana's matchup against Team Illinois.

In this game, Gunn connected on 13 of 23 field goal attempts while making five of 12 shots from 3. He made both of his free throw attempts, grabbed six rebounds, two steals, one block and two turnovers. Gunn's 33-point effort was tied for the second-highest scoring output of the tournament behind Learic Davis' 35 for Team Wisconsin.

"[Gunn] just went nuts in that first game," Leach said. "He was on fire, had a lot of fun and really enjoyed playing in the event."

Gunn made sure his presence was felt in the first game as he missed Team Indiana's second game to attend prom. Even with Gunn's absence, Team Indiana defeated Team Michigan 122-112 in the championship game behind 33 points from Tayshawn Comer and 28 from Ryan Conwell.

C.J. Gunn stands with a trophy at the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge alongside Tony Leach (left) and Omar Dillard (right). (Photo courtesy of Tony Leach)

This was the fourth year of the Midwest Challenge, producing college stars and NBA players like Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Henry, Eric Hunter Jr. and Blake Wesley. Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson were set to play in the event in 2020, but it was postponed.

Leach is also the CEO of Sports Ventures International and owns SVI Sportswear, but he has kept a close eye on Gunn throughout his career at Lawrence North High School.

Leach said since first watching Gunn as a seventh grader, consistent shooting has been his biggest area of growth. Gunn used to be a streaky shooter – on fire some games and cold the next – but Leach said Gunn proved his consistency by shooting 38 percent from 3 during his senior season.

"[Gunn] gets really good height," Leach said. "Probably some of the best height I’ve seen from a high school player on his jump shot."

C.J. Gunn shoots a 3 at the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge. (Photo courtesy of Tony Leach)

This improved shooting consistency is in part due to a newfound level of confidence from Gunn. Leach said Gunn has always been a long, athletic kid who competes on the defense end, but his increased confidence has allowed him to become a lead scoring threat.

"He really plays like he feels like he’s really, really that dude and the one that should be taking those shots, and he’s making them," Leach said.

Gunn stands at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds and is currently ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 174 player in the nation, according to 247Sports composite.

But Leach thinks by the end of Gunn's college career at IU that he'll be know for having a versatile skillset. Last summer, Gunn was the primary defender on Emoni Bates, the No. 5 recruit in the nation who left high school a year early to play at Memphis. And with Gunn guarding him, Bates scored just 11 points.

Leach said when Mike Woodson gets Gunn on campus, he'll realize Gunn is a high-level defender, who can also make plays off the dribble. At the Midwest Challenge last weekend, Gunn also threw down a number of impressive dunks.

"That’s what he does," Leach said. "He’s much more than a shooter.”

C.J. Gunn dribbles at the Prep Ball Stars combine in August. (Photo courtesy of Tony Leach)

