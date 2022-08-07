Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia
Jamie Kaiser Jr. is a Terrapin.
On Sunday, the four-star shooting guard from Burke, Va. announced his commitment to the Maryland basketball program over finalists Indiana and Virginia. Kaiser is Maryland's second class of 2023 commit, joining Jahnathan Lamothe, a three-star shooting guard from Baltimore, Md.
The 6-foot-6 Kaiser is ranked No. 73 on 247Sports and No. 139 on Rivals, and On3 considers Kaiser one of the biggest risers in his class, moving all the way up to No. 37 in their rankings.
He is a strong 3-point shooter, averaging 20.7 points per game at Bishop Ireton last season. Kaiser played AAU basketball for New World on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and he recently announced that he'll play his final year of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Read More
Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff made a strong push for Kaiser, but it wasn't enough to draw him away from Maryland, the team he grew up rooting for. The Hoosiers have two commitments in the class of 2023, a pair of four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.
Indiana will now look elsewhere to round out its 2023 class, and it appears Woodson's recruiting focus is entered around two or three remaining players in the class of 2023.
In late July, Indiana hosted an official visit for Arrinten Page, a top-50 power forward out of Marietta, Ga. With the impending loss of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson following the 2022-2023 season, Page would be a major help to Indiana's long-term front court depth. DeShawn Harris-Smith, a top-50 shooting guard from Fairfax, Va., visited Bloomington the same week as Page and would give Indiana a plethora of guards for the future.
The Hoosiers have also been involved in the recruitment of TJ Power, a top-50 power forward from Worcester, Mass., but he hasn't locked in a visit to Indiana. Power has recently received offers from Duke, North Carolina and UCLA after a breakout summer.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- TAMAR BATES' NEW PURPOSE: Indiana guard Tamar Bates withstood the loss of a close family member during his freshman season as he navigated life as a Big Ten basketball player. But after the birth of his daughter, Bates feels a heightened level of focus as he approaches what he hopes to be a big sophomore season. CLICK HERE
- LIAM MCNEELEY TO VISIT INDIANA: Class of 2024 five-star recruit Liam McNeeley will take an official visit to the Indiana University campus from Sept. 23-25. McNeeley began his high school career at John Paul II outside of Dallas, Texas, but he will transfer to Montverde Academy for his final two years. CLICK HERE
- JALEN HARALSON, TRENT SISLEY VISIT INDIANA: Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday. CLICK HERE