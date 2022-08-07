Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia

Jamie Kaiser Jr. is a Terrapin.

On Sunday, the four-star shooting guard from Burke, Va. announced his commitment to the Maryland basketball program over finalists Indiana and Virginia. Kaiser is Maryland's second class of 2023 commit, joining Jahnathan Lamothe, a three-star shooting guard from Baltimore, Md.

The 6-foot-6 Kaiser is ranked No. 73 on 247Sports and No. 139 on Rivals, and On3 considers Kaiser one of the biggest risers in his class, moving all the way up to No. 37 in their rankings.

He is a strong 3-point shooter, averaging 20.7 points per game at Bishop Ireton last season. Kaiser played AAU basketball for New World on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and he recently announced that he'll play his final year of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff made a strong push for Kaiser, but it wasn't enough to draw him away from Maryland, the team he grew up rooting for. The Hoosiers have two commitments in the class of 2023, a pair of four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.

Indiana will now look elsewhere to round out its 2023 class, and it appears Woodson's recruiting focus is entered around two or three remaining players in the class of 2023.

In late July, Indiana hosted an official visit for Arrinten Page, a top-50 power forward out of Marietta, Ga. With the impending loss of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson following the 2022-2023 season, Page would be a major help to Indiana's long-term front court depth. DeShawn Harris-Smith, a top-50 shooting guard from Fairfax, Va., visited Bloomington the same week as Page and would give Indiana a plethora of guards for the future.

The Hoosiers have also been involved in the recruitment of TJ Power, a top-50 power forward from Worcester, Mass., but he hasn't locked in a visit to Indiana. Power has recently received offers from Duke, North Carolina and UCLA after a breakout summer.

