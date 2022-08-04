2024 Five-Star Liam McNeeley Sets Date for Official Visit to Indiana

Indiana will host an official visit one of the top players in the class of 2024 this fall.

Five-star recruit Liam McNeeley is scheduled to visit the Indiana University campus and basketball facilities from Sept. 23-25. ESPN ranks McNeeley No. 6 in his class, while 247Sports and On3 slot him a bit lower at No. 25 and No. 22, respectively.

McNeeley began his high school career at Richardson Pearce in Richardson, Texas then transferred to John Paul II in Plano, Texas for his sophomore year. He helped John Paul II win the TAPPS 6A state championship, averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

McNeeley is leaving the north suburbs of Dallas to play his final two seasons of high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. This recent development could be something to keep an eye on, as Indiana secured two five-star commits from Montverde in its 2022 class in guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and power forward Malik Reneau. Indiana also appears to be in the mix for Montverde big man Derik Queen, who is the No. 10 player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound McNeeley played against older competition on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit this summer, where he put up 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3. McNeeley also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship last August.

Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh is the lead recruiter for McNeeley, who's also had conversations with coach Mike Woodson. The Indiana coaching staff will compete against offers from Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Duke and Wisconsin.

