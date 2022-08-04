Skip to main content

2024 Five-Star Liam McNeeley Sets Date for Official Visit to Indiana

Class of 2024 five-star recruit Liam McNeeley will take an official visit to the Indiana University campus from Sept. 23-25. McNeeley began his high school career at John Paul II outside of Dallas, Texas, but he will transfer to Montverde Academy for his final two years.

Indiana will host an official visit one of the top players in the class of 2024 this fall.

Five-star recruit Liam McNeeley is scheduled to visit the Indiana University campus and basketball facilities from Sept. 23-25. ESPN ranks McNeeley No. 6 in his class, while 247Sports and On3 slot him a bit lower at No. 25 and No. 22, respectively.

McNeeley began his high school career at Richardson Pearce in Richardson, Texas then transferred to John Paul II in Plano, Texas for his sophomore year. He helped John Paul II win the TAPPS 6A state championship, averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

McNeeley is leaving the north suburbs of Dallas to play his final two seasons of high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. This recent development could be something to keep an eye on, as Indiana secured two five-star commits from Montverde in its 2022 class in guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and power forward Malik Reneau. Indiana also appears to be in the mix for Montverde big man Derik Queen, who is the No. 10 player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound McNeeley played against older competition on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit this summer, where he put up 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3. McNeeley also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship last August.

Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh is the lead recruiter for McNeeley, who's also had conversations with coach Mike Woodson. The Indiana coaching staff will compete against offers from Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Duke and Wisconsin.

  • JALEN HARALSON, TRENT SISLEY VISIT INDIANA: Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA HOSTING TRIO OF RECRUITING VISITS: Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff will host official visits this week for three of their top 2023 recruiting targets, Jamie Kaiser Jr., Arrinten Page and DeShawn Harris-Smith. CLICK HERE
  • TJ POWER CONTINUES BREAKOUT SUMMER: Indiana has been heavily involved in the recruitment of 2023 four-star TJ Power, but Mike Woodson and staff will now have to fend off North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas and others for the 6-foot-9 forward from Worcester Academy in Massachusetts. CLICK HERE

