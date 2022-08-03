Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley still have three more years of high school, but they're already drawing major national interest.

Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff aimed to make an early impression on the pair of 2025 in-state recruits this week, hosting Haralson on Monday and Sisley on Tuesday.

Haralson is 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard from Fishers, Ind., a northeast suburb of Indianapolis. As a freshman on the varsity squad, he averaged 16 points and 4.6 rebounds. He helped Fishers to a 21-3 record last season, including a 7-0 mark in conference play. Fishers ultimately lost to Westfield in the Class 4A State Tournament in a game where Haralson led Fishers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Watch Haralson's freshman highlights at Fishers HERE.

Haralson played against older competition this spring and summer on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit for the 2024 Indy Heat program. Recruiting sites do not have rankings for the class of 2025 yet, but Haralson will be in the running for consideration as Indiana's top prospect. He also holds Power Five offers from Purdue, Auburn, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Missouri.

And if Haralson isn't the top player from Indiana in the class of 2025, it could be Trent Sisley, Haralson's AAU teammate.

Sisley is approaching his sophomore year at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., near the southwest border of Indiana.

Sisley is a 6-foot-7, 185-pound versatile forward. He averaged 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for Heritage Hills while shooting 60 percent on 2-point field goals and 40 percent from 3 as a freshman. He played a year up alongside Haralson for the 2024 Indy Heat, making their case as Indiana's top prospects in the 2025 class.

Both Haralson and Sisley possess above-average size and versatility for rising sophomores. Their future potential is off the charts, and it's no wonder Woodson and the Indiana staff are building a relationship early on.

ESPN is the only site that has posted recruiting rankings for the class of 2025, and Haralson came in at No. 13 in the nation. As Sisley continues to make a name for himself on a national scale, it wouldn't be surprising to see him near Haralson.

