Cody Zeller Leads 6 Inductees into Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Athletics announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class Thursday, inducting six former Hoosiers into its 261-member group.
Indiana will honor Meradith Dickensheets (Rowing, 2012-15), Angel Escobedo (Wrestling, 2007-10), Mel Groomes (Football, 1944-47), Peggy Martin (Field Hockey/Women’s Basketball/Softball, 1969-72), Glenn Terry (Men’s Track and Field, 1990-93) and Cody Zeller (Men’s Basketball, 2012-13) at the annual Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 5, according to a press release.
Former Hoosier baseball standout Kyle Schwarber was also selected to the Hall of Fame class, but all living honorees are required to attend the ceremony. Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies will be playing the Miami Marlins the weekend of IU's Hall of Fame festivities.
As such, Schwarber deferred his induction this year and, according to the release, will be welcomed into the club when his MLB career concludes.
Schwarber aside, the six inductees will be recognized at halftime of Indiana football's Sept. 6 game against Kennesaw State inside Memorial Stadium.
“Indiana University has a rich history of success in a wide variety of sports, which is highlighted in this year’s Hall of Fame class that touches on eight of our programs and includes representation from six different decades,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome these six individuals to the Hall of Fame and congratulate them and their families on this well-deserved honor.
“We continue to have an abundance of highly-qualified candidates to consider each year, which goes to highlight the extraordinary achievements of these six and their impact on our department, their sports, and Indiana University.”
Here's a look at Indiana's six inductees ...
Meradith Dickensheets (Rowing, 2012-15)
From walk-on to the most decorated member of Indiana rowing's 25-year history, Dickensheets earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014 and 2015. Indiana made its first NCAA Championship appearances in Dickensheets' final two seasons, finishing 11th each year.
Dickensheets is the first member of Indiana's rowing program to make the IU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Angel Escobedo (Wrestling, 2007-10)
The current Indiana wrestling coach, Escobedo had an illustrious career inside the same walls he still resides. In 2008, he won an NCAA championship in the 125-pound division in addition to claiming his first of three consecutive Big Ten titles.
Escobedo never finished lower than fifth in the NCAAs throughout his four campaigns. He finished with a record of 137-14, and he ranks second in IU wrestling history in wins and third in pins (42).
The 38-year-old Escobedo is entering his eighth year at the helm of Indiana's wrestling program.
Mel Groomes (Football, 1944-47)
A dual-sport All-Big Ten honoree in football and track and field, Groomes led Indiana in receiving on the undefeated 1945 Big Ten Championship team and again in 1946. In 1948, he became the first African-American player in Detroit Lions history and the first such player from Indiana to play in the NFL.
Groomes passed away in 1997. He was 70 years old.
Dr. Peggy Martin (Field Hockey, Women’s Basketball, Softball, 1969-72)
Martin played three sports during her time at Indiana. She captained the IU women's basketball team, played field hockey for three seasons and spent four years on the softball team.
Now, Martin is the head volleyball coach at Spring Hill College, a Division II school in Mobile, Alabama. She has a 424-96 record in 15 years at Spring Hill, a stint that followed a 1,064-281-8 record as head coach at Division II power Central Missouri.
Martin enters 2025 with 1,488 wins, the most of any coach at any NCAA level. She was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2009.
Glenn Terry (Track and Field, 1990-93)
As a senior in 1993, Terry won both indoor and outdoor NCAA titles. He was the 55-meter hurdles indoor champion and the 110-meter hurdles outdoor champion.
Terry capped his career as a five-time All-American, six-time Big Ten individual event champion and helped lead Indiana track and field to five Big Ten team titles.
Cody Zeller (Men’s Basketball, 2011-13)
One of the biggest faces of Indiana basketball's resurgence under then-head coach Tom Crean, Zeller earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2011-12 and was a second-team All-American the year after.
Zeller led Indiana with 16.5 points and eight rebounds as a sophomore, spearheading the Hoosiers' push for their first Big Ten title in 11 years. Indiana secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years and reached the Sweet 16 in both of Zeller's two seasons in Bloomington.
The 32-year-old Zeller played 12 NBA seasons, averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
