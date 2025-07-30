Shooting, Culture and Defense: Key Takeaways from Indiana Basketball Open Practice
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The sound of head coach Darian DeVries’ whistle triggered a barrage of claps, and a loud, energized huddle formed in the middle of Indiana basketball’s practice court at Cook Hall.
Over the next hour, the Hoosiers held a full-team scrimmage — minus guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn, who didn’t participate due to injuries.
Here’s three observations from Wednesday’s open-to-media practice, the first under the new head coach and the first in four years in Bloomington.
Indiana’s shooting optimism is warranted
In 3-point shooting percentage, the Hoosiers ranked third-to-last in the 14-team Big Ten in 2023-24 and remained there in the 18-team conference last season. DeVries emphasized shooting while constructing his roster this spring, and the early returns are promising.
Indiana shot the ball well Wednesday. Redshirt senior guards Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright and Tayton Conerway and redshirt senior forward Tucker DeVries each knocked down several triples in 5-on-5 sessions. Junior guard Jasai Miles, senior center Reed Bailey, sophomore forward Josh Harris and freshman forward Trent Sisley also made 3-pointers during the team period.
Yet it was far from Indiana’s best shooting performance this offseason.
“I actually thought today was a pretty bad day shooting-wise for the group,” Tucker DeVries told Indiana Hoosiers On SI. “But I would say this group's pure shooting is definitely up there with one of the better ones I've ever been on.”
Wilkerson was the Hoosiers’ most consistent shooter Wednesday. He knocked down shots inside and outside the arc, be it catch-and-shoot triples or midrange pull-ups.
Darian DeVries touted Wilkerson’s scoring versatility after practice, but the head coach added Indiana has several potent shot-makers.
“They've done a really good job to this point of being unselfish, moving the ball, sharing the ball, taking care of the ball — and guys have taken advantage of those opportunities when they've gotten them,” DeVries said. “I do like the fact that we do have some versatility from a shot-making perspective.”
Culture, energy evident
Indiana’s practices are tight, condensed and busy. There were only two or three water breaks, but plenty of running, 5-on-5 periods, transition drills and teaching moments. DeVries didn’t hesitate to stop plays to discuss minute details, such as off-ball body positioning before close-outs.
DeVries’ practice approach is rooted in attentiveness and intentionality. He also wants the gym to be loud. Indiana checked that box. Claps and shouts aside, there were frequent, player-driven words of encouragement and a positive vibe.
The 50-year-old DeVries is trying to lay the foundation of his culture in Year 1 in Bloomington. He won’t fully know his team’s mettle until it's thrown into the fire during the season, but through two months of practice, he’s seen encouraging signs.
“I think this group has been great,” DeVries said. “They've been terrific in terms of their approach every day. They come with a smile on their face. They bring great energy. What you saw today has been every day these last couple of months. They come with that type of energy, enthusiasm. Their voices are heard.”
How Indiana responds when adversity strikes will be a tell-tale sign, but energy and senior leadership are evident. And some of the best players — Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries — are leading the charge.
That’s when good teams become great.
“When your best players want to get better,” Tucker DeVries said, “that really helps set the tone for everybody else wanting to follow in those footsteps.”
Indiana’s offense is ahead of its defense
Overall, the Hoosiers shot the ball well Wednesday. So did Indiana’s practice players. There were contested layups, but also an abundance of spot-up, catch-and-shoot triples.
The Hoosiers were physical and vocal defensively, but stops didn’t consistently follow — which Darian DeVries said is a natural byproduct of adapting to a new system.
“I think we're further along on the offensive end than the defensive end,” DeVries said. “I think part of that is because you have some guys (who) maybe were up the line denying and other guys were way back in a drop coverage or up in hedging. Just a lot of different things. So those are things we're working through.”
In a May press conference at Huber’s Winery, DeVries acknowledged his team lacks traditional Big Ten size — the 6-foot-10, 232-pound Bailey and 6-foot-9, 238-pound Sam Alexis are the Hoosiers’ primary answers at center — but added there are ways to protect the rim without having length advantages.
Bailey said he believes he and Alexis can be a potent defensive tandem, and DeVries is optimistic about Indiana’s upside on that end of the floor — even if the Hoosiers are far from where they need to be once tipoff arrives.
“I really think we have the ability to be a good defensive team,” DeVries said. “I think we have some guys that we can be pretty versatile with on the defensive end. We have a ways to go there, and we understand that, and our team understands that.”
DeVries added Indiana is still figuring out its high ball-screen coverage and how to best utilize its personnel. The Hoosiers are experimenting with different options and won’t commit to a specific one until the fall.
It’s a reminder that Indiana’s open practice Wednesday was a glimpse at a substantially unfinished product — but one with enough flash and promise to let minds wander about the heights DeVries’ first team can reach.
