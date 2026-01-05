What Conor Enright, Trent Sisley Said After Indiana Basketball's Win vs Washington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball senior guard Conor Enright and freshman forward Trent Sisley met with reporters after the Hoosiers' 90-80 win over Washington on Sunday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Here's what Enright and Sisley told reporters during their four-minute press conference. The transcript is courtesy of ASAP Sports.

Q. 26 bench points tonight. Particularly in the first half felt like Washington was overplaying Tucker and Lamar, not letting them get involved. How important is it for this team to learn kind of how maybe on a night like this if they're going to take away the top two scorers, we can go to other places for our offense?

CONOR ENRIGHT: It shows how much gravity Tucker and Lamar have, how great they are in practice. We're a deep team. I think it was great for our confidence to show we got other guys that can step up. If they want to play like that, we're going to have other guys step up every night.

Q. 12 points is a high for you this year. What clicked there? Between that, I think it was nine assists. What do you take more pride in?

CONOR ENRIGHT: I definitely take more pride in assists because two people are happy from that. I love sharing the ball.

The way they guarded me and T.C., they kind of helped us start the game. They did similar with Trent. We were able to step up with confidence and knock down those shots.

Q. Conor, how important was Trent's 10-point burst in the second half?

CONOR ENRIGHT: It was awesome. We were all loving it in the locker room after the game. Being a freshman, having that impact in a Big Ten game this early in the season is really cool. I'm proud of him.

Q. Conor, I think it was five of six possessions you had in assists that ended with. How did that all come to be, getting on the floor and just being a facilitator for the offense?

CONOR ENRIGHT: I got guys like Trent make some shots for me. Lamar, Tucker, Tayton. So big guys. It is pretty easy for me. I just got to go down there, read the floor, and these guys make those shots look really easy, so it helps me out.

Q. Trent, take us through your mentality, approach coming off the bench.

TRENT SISLEY: Yeah, just stay ready at all times. I know I come in, got good players around me like Tucker, Lamar, a lot of gravity. Just try to get them open, do what I do when I can. Just stay ready at all times.

Q. Conor, you had sort of an odd thing here with having 13 days between games. How did you handle all that time in between, explain how you were so ready to play?

CONOR ENRIGHT: Yeah, we got to go home for Christmas so we got the good break there. I thought we came really prepared in practice every day. We had some time where we could clean stuff up and we weren't focusing on preparing for necessarily a team right away. Then we got some days to prepare for Washington. I think we've been having a great approach. If we keep that, it will help us throughout.

Q. Conor, where have you seen him grow specifically since the summer or just the start of the season? Where is the next step for his game to continue?

CONOR ENRIGHT: Yeah, I think personally he's probably our best cutter on the team. He's kind of that lob threat, he can get off some of those finishes.

Just his confidence. As a freshman you don't know where you fit in in this new system. I've seen him really grow into his role. He makes a big impact on both ends of the floor for us.

Q. Trent, a lot of people talk about freshman season is wearing down on people as they progress. What have the last two weeks been like for you getting time off.

TRENT SISLEY: It was good. Obviously we got some good time home, then came back. Like Conor said, we got some time to ourselves, work on ourselves, then got ready for Washington.

I think last year kind of helped me being away from him home, the grind of the season. It hasn't been too bad.

Q. You've talked about particularly the defensive rebounding emphasis. This is one of the best offensive rebounding teams. What does it say about how you embrace specifics in the game plan?

TRENT SISLEY: That was a huge emphasis for us going into the game, the bigs doing our jobs, trying to drive our guy out. I think the guards did a good job rebounding down tonight. That was a big thing we focused on and I think we executed it pretty well tonight.

CONOR ENRIGHT: Right on. Sweet.