Could A Fifth-Year Senior Season Be Possible For Luke Goode?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Luke Goode participated in Senior Day ceremonies following Indiana’s 66-60 win over Ohio State Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But it might not have been his last time, based on his comments in the Senior Day tribute video.
“I just want everybody to know that I gave it my all this year as it could be my last year,” Goode said. “And we got a lot left to go and a lot left to prove.”
The key word there is “could” be. Goode’s comments begin at the 5:10 mark of Indiana's Senior Day video HERE.
While that may be reading too much into his wording, it’s not the first time this topic has come up. During the radio broadcast of Saturday’s game, Indiana play-by-play announcer Don Fischer said Goode may petition for a fifth season and return next year.
In September, Goode mentioned on the Players Perspective podcast by Hoosiers Connect that he may apply for a medical hardship waiver, which, if approved, would grant him a fifth year of eligibility in 2025-26.
"Hopefully I can get another year because I broke my foot my sophomore year and only played in 10 games," Goode said in September. "Knock on wood. Knock on wood. So hopefully I get a fifth year, but we'll see."
There are several factors at play here. Goode would first have to decide if he wants to play a fifth season of college basketball. He’s not projected to be an NBA Draft pick, and NIL has made staying in college an attractive option. But he still may want to pursue a professional career, instead of playing for a third coach and potentially with many new teammates.
If he does want to return to college, he’d have to apply for a medical hardship waiver and be approved for a fifth season of eligibility. Goode’s sophomore year in 2022-23 is the one in question. He broke his foot during a preseason scrimmage against Kansas in October, and he returned in February.
The NCAA’s hardship waiver criteria includes a few key points. One is that a player cannot have participated in more than 30% of contests. Goode played in 10 of Illinois’ 33 games, or just over the threshold at 30.3% The other is that the injury must have occurred in the first half of the season, and that they cannot have participated in the second half. Goode’s case does not meet all of those requirements.
However, cases like Xavier Johnson’s at Indiana show there is some wiggle room with these rules. Johnson participated in 11 of Indiana’s 35 games in 2022-23, or 31.4%, before suffering a season-ending foot injury. But he was still granted a sixth year of eligibility in 2023-24. The situations are different because Johnson missed the end of the season and Goode missed the start, but that example shows the rules are not rigid.
The last consideration is the new coach. First, if Goode wants to play for whoever that is and gets his waiver approved, and second if the new coach wants Goode on his roster. As for the latter, Goode seems to be a player many coaches would want, given his experience, leadership and 40.3% 3-point shooting with the Hoosiers.
There are a lot of moving parts with this situation, but it’s something to keep in mind going into a busy offseason in Bloomington.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BIG TEN AWARDS: Indiana's Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo and Anthony Leal were recognized Tuesday when the 2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball awards were announced. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: When Indiana and Oregon meet in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, it will be just over a week since they played each other. CLICK HERE
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana’s victory over Ohio State on Saturday was vital, but the Hoosiers still likely need one more win to feel safe. That means other NCAA Tournament bubble teams must still be watched. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN TOURNAMENT BRACKET: The 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set. There will be 14 games played across five days in Indianapolis and aired on three different TV networks. Bookmark this story; we will keep it updated in real time throughout the event. CLICK HERE