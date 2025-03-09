2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Tracker: Dates, Matchups, TV Info, History and More
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 Big Ten Men's Tournament bracket is set. Beginning on Wednesday, March 12, a total of 14 games will be played across five days as 15 teams pursue their dream of winning a Big Ten Tournament title and securing a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
This is the first year in which teams miss the Big Ten Tournament. With expansion to an 18-team league, the Big Ten created a 15 team-format. Nebraska, Penn State, Washington will not participate in the tournament.
Games will be played from March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Selection Sunday will take place shortly after the end of the Big Ten championship game, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 16.
Throughout the 2025 tournament, we'll continue to keep you updated with matchups, tipoff times, television information, results and plenty more. Below is our bracket tracker for the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.
Wednesday, March 12 - Round 1
- Game 1: No. 12 seed Minnesota (15-16, 7-13) vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern (16-15, 7-13).
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Game 2: No. 10 seed Ohio State (17-14, 9-11) vs. No. 15 seed Iowa (16-15, 7-13).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 1 ends, approximately 6 p.m. ET
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Game 3: No. 11 seed Rutgers (15-16, 8-12) vs. No. 14 seed Southern California (15-16, 7-13).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 2 ends, approximately 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
Thursday, March 13 - Round 2
- Game 4: No. 8 seed Oregon vs. No. 9 seed Indiana (19-12, 10-10).
- Time: Noon ET.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
- Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed Wisconsin (23-8, 13-7).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 4 ends, approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
- Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 seed Illinois (20-11, 12-8).
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
- Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 seed Purdue (21-10, 13-7).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 6 ends, approximately 9 p.m. ET.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
Friday, March 14 - Quarterfinals
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 seed Michigan State (26-5, 17-3).
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 seed UCLA (22-9, 13-7).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 8 ends, approximately 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 seed Maryland (24-7, 14-6).
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 seed Michigan (22-9, 14-6).
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 10 ends, approximately 9 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 15 - Semifinals
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
- Time: 25 minutes after Game 12 ends, approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.
- TV: CBS
Sunday, March 16 - Championship Game
- Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
Big Ten Tournaments
1998
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 4 Michigan 76, No. 3 Purdue 67. (Game was later vacated. Championship does not officially count.)
• Most Outstanding Player: Robert Traylor, Michigan.
• Championship Coach: Steve Fisher, Michigan.
1999
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 2 Michigan State 67, No. 11 Illinois 50.
• Most Outstanding Player: Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2000
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 2 Michigan State 76, No. 4 Illinois 61.
• Most Outstanding Player: Morris Peterson, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2001
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 6 Iowa 63, No. 4 Indiana 61.
• Most Outstanding Player: Reggie Evans, Iowa.
• Championship Coach: Steve Alford, Iowa.
2002
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 9 Iowa 64. (Game was later vacated. Championship does not officially count.)
• Most Outstanding Player: Boban Savovic, Ohio State.
• Championship Coach: Jim O’Brien, Ohio State.
2003
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 2 Illinois 72, No. 8 Ohio State 59.
• Most Outstanding Player: Brian Cook, Illinois.
• Championship Coach: Bill Self, Illinois.
2004
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 Wisconsin 70, No. 1 Illinois 43.
• Most Outstanding Player: Devin Harris, Wisconsin.
• Championship Coach: Bo Ryan, Wisconsin.
2005
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 1 Illinois 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 43.
• Most Outstanding Player: James Augustine, Illinois.
• Championship Coach: Bruce Weber, lllinois.
2006
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 Iowa 67, No. 1 Ohio State 60.
• Most Outstanding Player: Jeff Horner, Iowa.
• Championship Coach: Steve Alford, Iowa.
2007
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 1 Ohio State 66, No. 2 Wisconsin 49.
• Most Outstanding Player: Greg Oden, Ohio State.
• Winning Coach: Thad Matta, Ohio State.
2008
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 1 Wisconsin 61, No. 10 Illinois 48.
• Most Outstanding Player: Marcus Landry, Wisconsin.
• Championship Coach: Bo Ryan, Wisconsin.
2009
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 3 Purdue 65, No. 5 Ohio State 61.
• Most Outstanding Player: Robbie Hummel, Purdue.
• Championship Coach: Matt Painter, Purdue.
2010
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 1 Ohio State 90, No. 6 Minnesota 61.
• Most Outstanding Player: Evan Turner, Ohio State.
• Championship Coach: Thad Matta, Ohio State.
2011
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 1 Ohio State 71, No. 6 Penn State 60.
• Most Outstanding Player: Jared Sullinger, Ohio State.
• Championship Coach: Thad Matta, Ohio State.
2012
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 1 Michigan State 68, No. 3 Ohio State 64.
• Most Outstanding Player: Draymond Green, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2013
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 2 Ohio State 50, No. 4 Wisconsin 43.
• Most Outstanding Player: Aaron Craft, Ohio State.
• Championship Coach: Thad Matta, Ohio State.
2014
• Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 3 Michigan State 69, No. 1 Michigan 55.
• Most Outstanding Player: Branden Dawson, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2015
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 1 Wisconsin 80, No. 3 Michigan State 69, OT.
• Most Outstanding Player: Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin.
• Championship Coach: Bo Ryan, Wisconsin.
2016
• Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 Michigan State 66, No. 4 Purdue 62.
• Most Outstanding Player: Denzel Valentine, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2017
• Location: Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.
• Championship game: No. 8 Michigan 71, No. 2 Wisconsin 56.
• Most Outstanding Player: Derrick Walton, Michigan.
• Championship Coach: John Beilein, Michigan.
2018
• Location: Madison Square Garden, New York.
• Championship game: No. 5 Michigan 75, No. 3 Purdue 66.
• Most Outstanding Player: Moritz Wagner, Michigan.
• Championship Coach: John Beilein, Michigan.
2019
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 1 Michigan State 65, No. 3 Michigan 60.
• Most Outstanding Player: Cassius Winston, Michigan State.
• Championship Coach: Tom Izzo, Michigan State.
2020
• Location: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Note: After first day, tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
2021
• Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 Illinois 91, No. 5 Ohio State 88, OT.
• Most Outstanding Player: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois.
• Championship Coach: Brad Underwood, Illinois.
2022
• Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• Championship game: No. 5 Iowa 75, No. 3 Purdue 66.
• Most Outstanding Player: Keegan Murray, Iowa.
• Championship Coach: Fran McCaffery, Iowa.
2023
• Location: United Center, Chicago.
• Championship game: No. 1 Purdue 67, No. 10 Penn State 65.
• Most Outstanding Player: Zach Edey, Purdue.
• Championship Coach: Matt Painter, Purdue, second championship for Painter.
2024
• Location: Target Center, Minneapolis.
• Championship game: No. 2 lllinois 93, No. 5 Wisconsin 87.
• Most Outstanding Player: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois.
• Championship Coach: Brad Underwood, Illinois.
School history
Michigan State
• Record, winning percentage: 35-20, .636.
• Best finish: Championships in 1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.
Ohio State
• Record, winning percentage: 34-19, .642.
• Best finish: Championships in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013. Championship in 2002 was vacated.
Illinois
• Record, winning percentage: 34-22, .607.
• Best finish: Championships in 2003, 2005, 2021 and 2024.
Michigan
• Record, winning percentage: 25-22, .532.
• Best finish: Championships in 2017 and 2018. Championship in 1998 was vacated.
Wisconsin
• Record, winning percentage: 29-23, .558.
• Best finish: Championships in 2004, 2008 and 2015.
Iowa
• Record, winning percentage: 22-23, .489.
• Best finish: Championships in 2001, 2006 and 2022.
Purdue
• Record, winning percentage: 20-24, .455.
• Best finish: Championships in 2009 and 2023.
Minnesota
• Record, winning percentage: 19-24, .442.
• Best finish: Runner-up in 2010.
Penn State
• Record, winning percentage: 21-26, .447.
• Best finish: Runner-up in 2011 and 2023.
Indiana
• Record, winning percentage: 17-26, .395
• Best finish: Runner-up in 2001.
Rutgers
• Record, winning percentage: 5-9, .357.
• Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Nebraska
• Record, winning percentage: 6-13, .316.
• Best finish: Semifinal in 2024.
Maryland
• Record, winning percentage: 5-9, .357.
• Best finish: Semifinal in 2015 and 2016.
Northwestern
• Record, winning percentage: 10-27, .270
• Best finish: Semifinal in 2017.
• Note: Oregon, Southern California, UCLA and Washington have not played in the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon, USC and UCLA will participate for the first time in the 2025 tournament.