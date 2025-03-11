Two Hoosiers Earn All-Big Ten Honorable Mention; Anthony Leal Receives Sportsmanship Award
Indiana's Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo and Anthony Leal were recognized Tuesday when the 2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball awards were announced.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten conference announced awards for the 2024-25 men's basketball season on Tuesday, and three Hoosiers were recognized.
Indiana center Oumar Ballo and forward Malik Reneau received All-Big Ten honorable mentions, and guard Anthony Leal was listed among the Sportsmanship Award honorees. Ballo is averaging 13.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, and Reneau is close behind at 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Leal averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in the regular season and was one of Indiana's top defenders.
Here's the full list of Big Ten awards.
Big Ten Player of the Year
- Braden Smith, Purdue
First team All-Big Ten
- Braden Smith, Purdue (coaches and media)
- John Tonje, Wisconsin (coaches and media)
- Brice Williams, Nebraska (coaches and media)
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue (coaches and media)
- Derik Queen, Maryland (coaches)
- Vlad Goldin, Michigan (media)
Second team All-Big Ten
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (coaches and media)
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (coaches and media)
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern (coaches and media)
- Danny Wolf, Michigan (coaches and media)
- Derik Queen, Maryland (media)
- Vlad Goldin (coaches)
Third team All-Big Ten
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois (coaches and media)
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland (coaches and media)
- Jase Richardson, Michigan State (coaches and media)
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State (coaches)
- Nate Bittle, Oregon (coaches)
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon (coaches)
- Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA (coaches)
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers (media)
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers (media)
All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
- Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois (media)
- Malik Reneau, Indiana (media)
- Oumar Ballo, Indiana (coaches and media)
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa (coaches and media)
- Julian Reese, Maryland (coaches and media)
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (media)
- Nate Bittle (media)
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon (media)
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State (media)
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State (coaches and media)
- Ace Bailey, Penn State (coaches)
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers (coaches)
- Fletcher Loyer, Purdue (media)
- Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA (media)
- Desmond Claude, USC (media)
- Great Osobor, Washington (media)
- John Blackwell, Wisconsin (coaches and media))
Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- Derik Queen, Maryland
Big Ten All-Freshman team (coaches vote only)
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Derik Queen, Maryland
- Jase Richardson, Michigan State
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
- Ace Baldwin, Penn State
Big Ten All-Defensive team (coaches vote only)
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- TJ Bamba, Oregon
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Kobe Johnson, UCLA
Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
- Will Riley, Illinois
Big Ten Coach of the Year
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year
- Doug Wojcik, Michigan State
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
- Ben Humrichous, Illinois
- Anthony Leal, Indiana
- Ladji Dembele, Iowa
- Selton Miguel, Maryland
- Nimari Burnett, Michigan
- Nick Sanders, Michigan State
- Kadyn Betts, Minnesota
- Rollie Worster, Nebraska
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
- James Cooper, Oregon
- Kalen Etzler, Ohio State
- Puff Johnson, Penn State
- Caleb Furst, Purdue
- Zach Martini, Rutgers
- Lazar Stefanovic, UCLA
- Harrison Hornery, USC
- Wilhelm Breidenbach, Washington
- Markus Ilver, Wisconsin
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TODD'S BIG TEN AWARDS: The Big Ten will announce the real men’s basketball awards on Tuesday, but here are my choices in the first year the Big Ten was an 18-team conference. CLICK HERE
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana’s victory over Ohio State on Saturday was vital, but the Hoosiers still likely need one more win to feel safe. That means other NCAA Tournament bubble teams must still be watched. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Mike Woodson and I came to Bloomington together in 1976, and it's been a long 48-year run. It's about to end, but his red-hot Hoosiers are making it fun again. The last chapter isn't over yet. CLICK HERE
- GALLOWAY SCORES 1,000TH POINT: Senior guard Trey Galloway joined teammate Malik Reneau on Indiana's roster of 1,000-point scorers on Saturday. Reneau joined the list Feb. 23, and now Galloway is the 56th Indiana men's basketball player to reach the honor. Here's the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, updated in real time. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN TOURNAMENT BRACKET: The 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set. There will be 14 games played across five days in Indianapolis and aired on three different TV networks. Bookmark this story; we will keep it updated in real time throughout the event. CLICK HERE
Published