Could Darian DeVries Reunite With Transfer Guard Colby Garland at Indiana?

With its top five scorers and starting point guard graduating, Indiana has plenty of work to do in the transfer portal heading into the 2026-27 season.

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until April 7, but players around the country have already begun announcing their intentions to enter the portal.

One player who's done so has a connection to Indiana's coaching staff –– San Jose State guard Colby Garland.

Why Colby Garland could be a transfer portal target for Indiana

Drake Bulldogs guard Colby Garland (3) drives to the basket against Washington State during the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana coach Darian DeVries recruited Garland out of Link Academy in Branson, Mo. to play for Drake University.

Garland spent his freshman season with DeVries, who guided Drake to 28-7 record, Missouri Valley Conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 10 seed during the 2023-24 season. Playing 19.5 minutes per game off the bench for Drake, Garland averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting.

Following that season, DeVries left Drake to become West Virginia's head coach, and Garland transferred to Longwood University. As a sophomore, he started 28 games and averaged 12.a points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range and 85.2% from the free throw line. In his only two matchups against power conference opponents, Garland scored 13 points against Kansas State and 19 points against SMU.

Garland transferred again going into his junior season and landed at San Jose State, where he had his best individual season yet under former Nebraska coach Tim Miles. Garland led San Jose State with 20.3 points per game, along with 4.6 assists 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

The 6-foot-1 guard put up efficient numbers all over the court, shooting 37.2% from 3-point range (35-for-94), 52.2% on 2-point attempts (175-for-335) and 84.8% at the free throw line (134-for-158). That earned Garland a spot on the All-Mountain West Conference third team.

San Jose State PG Colby Garland is a name I think P4 Coaches should really look into if he enters the Transfer Portal.



• 20.3p.

• 3.3r.

• 4.6a.

• 49/37/85.



In a year where we’ve seen elite mid major PG’s, Colby is at the top of the list imo. He has an extremely high IQ,… pic.twitter.com/kiVhpAZUL4 — Dylan (@BigBlueDylan) March 17, 2026

Indiana has to replace guards like Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright and Tayton Conerway for the 2026-27 season. And given Garland's history with DeVries, a reunion in Bloomington could make sense. He has one year of remaining eligibility.

Seven players from Indiana's 2025-26 roster have eligibility to return to Indiana, including Trent Sisley, Nick Dorn, Jasai Miles, Aleksa Ristic, Andrej Acimovic, Jason Drake and Josh Harris. None of those seven have announced their intentions to leave or stay with the Hoosiers, but decisions could be made in the coming weeks when the portal officially opens.