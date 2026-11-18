Indiana basketball passed its biggest test of the young season Tuesday night, knocking off No. 20 Arkansas 81-76 at Madison Square Garden.



The Hoosiers leaned on their frontcourt early before their perimeter players delivered when it mattered most.



Here are four takeaways from Darian DeVries' postgame comments.

DeVries wants his shooters playing with confidence

Indiana needed some big shots down the stretch Tuesday, and DeVries' message to his players helped explain why they weren't afraid to take them.



"I've always just been a believer of these guys put in the work," DeVries said Tuesday following the win. "Let them show it. Let it shine. We let our guys play with that confidence."

That approach paid off when Harris knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to erase a late four-point deficit before Lindsay connected from well beyond the arc to put the Hoosiers ahead for good.



Interestingly, DeVries wasn't initially looking for Lindsay to shoot.

"I was looking for a timeout, to be honest," DeVries said. "They couldn't hear me, so [Lindsay] let it fly. That was a good distraction on the sideline for that one."



It wasn't the first time Indiana's perimeter players have delivered in a tight game, either. The Hoosiers made a number of clutch shots in their win over Syracuse last week, and their willingness to take those types of shots has quickly become an encouraging early-season trend.

Indiana's frontcourt sets the tone

While Indiana's guards struggled offensively early, Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu carried the offensive load.



The duo combined for 29 of the Hoosiers' 36 first-half points.

"I really liked the way both of those guys came out, especially Aiden," DeVries said. "We had a couple of things set up early for him to have some opportunities to be aggressive."



Both finished with 17 points, and Yigitoglu added 10 rebounds as well.



Although foul trouble limited their second-half production, the frontcourt's early dominance helped Indiana withstand a slow start shooting the ball from its guards.

DeVries praises Indiana's offensive versatility

Tuesday's win provided another example of the different ways Indiana can generate offense.



The Hoosiers established their post players early, attempted 35 free throws and turned to their perimeter shooting when Arkansas threatened to take the game late.

Indiana made 30 free throws and connected on five of its nine second-half 3-point attempts.



"I thought the balance was great," DeVries said. "I think that's a great luxury for this team is we can throw it inside. We can get to the free-throw line. We got some guys who can shoot it, too."

It's a luxury that could become increasingly valuable as the season progresses. When Indiana's perimeter shots weren't falling early, the Hoosiers had two reliable options inside.



The Hoosiers didn't need everything working at once to beat a ranked opponent, and that's perhaps the most encouraging part of Tuesday's offensive performance.