Dusty May Comments On Possibility Of Becoming Indiana Basketball Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Has an opposing coach ever been cheered for at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall?
If it’s happened, the instances have few and far between. Indiana fans usually boo the visiting team, but on Saturday afternoon they gave Michigan coach Dusty May a warm reception.
“I heard the ovation and I appreciated it,” May said. “Because, like I said, coming from where I came from … I didn’t score a basket here. And to be shown gratitude like that, it does feel good.”
It’s a unique time around the Indiana men’s basketball program. Athletic director Scott Dolson announced Friday head coach Mike Woodson will coach the remaining games and step down after the season. The Hoosiers are 14-10 overall and 5-8 in Big Ten play, and there’s not much to cheer about.
So many fans looked to the future. They hope the future means May replaces Woodson on the Indiana sidelines. A Bloomfield, Ind., native, May was a student manager at Indiana from 1996-2000 under Bob Knight and on Mike Davis’ staff from 2002-05.
He’s a rising star in the coaching world, leading Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and putting Michigan in the Big Ten title race in his first season at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play.
After Michigan’s 70-67 win Saturday in Bloomington, May addressed whether he has interest in the Indiana job.
“First of all, it’s flattering when you have the path that I had and have – I’m still on that same path – it makes you feel good because what’s your competitive advantages as a student manager that transferred in as a marginal Division II player?” May said. “And you just think back, and it’s like, man, really all I did was show up with great energy and passion for this game and helping people every day. And because of that, I think people always saw something or believed in me, and then you get to this point.
“But that stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. That’s it. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan. We were here to win a game, and mission accomplished.”
His message to Michigan fans that are worried he might leave?
“I mean, there’s nothing I can say that’s gonna make this one way or the other,” May said. “I love being at Michigan. That hasn’t crossed my mind, other than just what friends and family have said. And to be honest, I’ve eliminated all of that.”
Michigan point guard Tre Donaldson did not know Indiana was moving on from Woodson after the season, or that May was among the top choices for Hoosier fans. Still, he wasn’t surprised to hear the Assembly Hall crowd cheer for his coach.
“Coach May, he is who he is. Everybody loves coach May,” Donaldson said. “It’s hard not to, so it’s not surprising. Usually other fans – when you’re a good person and good to the core, I mean, that’s not surprising at all and that’s who he is.”
