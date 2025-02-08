Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Falls 70-67 To Michigan, Dusty May
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden share their thoughts on Indiana's 70-67 loss to Michigan Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as well as recent coaching news around Mike Woodson and Dusty May.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana lost for the seventh time in the last eight games, falling 70-67 Saturday afternoon to No. 24 Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers trailed by 16 points at halftime, but they played hard and made a strong comeback in the second half before coming up just short. Malik Reneau led Indiana with 16 points, and Danny Wolf had 20 points to lead the Wolverines.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden shared their thoughts on the game, as well as the recent coaching news around Mike Woodson and Dusty May, in the postgame reaction video below.
With this loss, Indiana drops to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers play Tuesday at No. 9 Michigan State.
