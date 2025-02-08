WATCH: Assembly Hall Reacts To Mike Woodson, Dusty May Introductions
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is unique for many reasons.
Less than 24 hours ago, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson announced men's basketball coach Mike Woodson will step down after the season. He will not return for a fifth season in 2025-26.
On the opposite sideline is Michigan coach Dusty May, a rising star in the coaching world and a former Indiana student manager under Bob Knight (1996-200) and staff member under Mike Davis (2002-05) at Indiana.
May guided Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and has Michigan in the Big Ten title race in his first season at 17-5 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play. Saturday is his first time back in Assembly Hall as a head coach.
Typically, the Assembly Hall crowd boos the opposing coach, but they gave May an ovation. Here are videos of the crowd's reaction to Woodson and May's introductions.
