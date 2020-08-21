NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 20): Eric Gordon Helps in Many Ways as Rockets Go Up 2-0

Teams that live by the three-pointer often die by the three-pointer, and it's become a basketball staple recently. The Houston Rockets are the poster children for that.

There are the occasional anomalies though, and Thursday night was one. Even though the Rockets were horrible shooting the ball, they still beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their series.

Former Indiana star Eric Gordon, one of six Hoosiers still alive in the NBA playoff bubble in Orlando, was a perfect snapshot. He went 0-for-10 from three-point range, but still scored 15 points and played great defensively in disrupting the Thunder's guard. He had a team-high plus-23.

Finding ways to win when your best isn't good enough.

“We actually talked about that before the game: When we’re not making shots, we’ve got to find ways to win,” said Rockets guard James Harden, who was only 2-for-11 from three himself. “I keep saying it’s going to be on the defensive end.''

There are going to be many nights when Gordon and the Rockets simply shoot people off the floor. And the nights they don't? Well, they proved Thursday night that they can find other ways to win.

"The second half [defense] I thought was incredible, it won us the game," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said after the game. "We've got to come out in the third game with the same kind of mentality the same kind of energy."

Thursday's other games

Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100: Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo returned from an eye injury and led the Pacers with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to slow down the Heat, who pulled away in the second half to take a 2-0 series lead. Complete story CLICK HERE

Former Hoosier returned from an eye injury and led the Pacers with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to slow down the Heat, who pulled away in the second half to take a 2-0 series lead. Complete story Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96: Milwaukee evened its series at 1-1 with an impressive performance, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points and 20 rebounds. Complete story CLICK HERE

Milwaukee evened its series at 1-1 with an impressive performance, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points and 20 rebounds. Complete story Los Angeles Lakers 111: Portland Trail Blazers 88: The Lakers bounced back from an opening-game upset too, rolling over the Trail Blazers in a blowout. Anthony Davis led the way with 31 points. Complete story CLICK HERE

Friday's games

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBATV): The defending champion Raptors have a 2-0 series lead and they would like to make short work of the Net.s Former Hoosier OG Anunoby has started both games after missing some time with a mild knee injury. He is averaging nine points and five rebounds per game thus far in the playoffs.

The defending champion Raptors have a 2-0 series lead and they would like to make short work of the Net.s Former Hoosier has started both games after missing some time with a mild knee injury. He is averaging nine points and five rebounds per game thus far in the playoffs. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 4 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): This series is tied 1-1, so Game 3 will be critical in this seven-game series. Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan has been a surprise starter for the Jazz, and he's played well. He's averaging 20 minutes a game, scoring 4.0 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game thus far. Noah Vonleh hasn't played yet for the Nuggets.

This series is tied 1-1, so Game 3 will be critical in this seven-game series. Former Hoosier has been a surprise starter for the Jazz, and he's played well. He's averaging 20 minutes a game, scoring 4.0 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game thus far. hasn't played yet for the Nuggets. Philadephia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. (TV: TNT): The Celtics are up 2-0 in this matchup of long-time rivals. They have to go forward without guard Gordon Hayward (ankle), which likely will mean more playing time for former Hoosier Romeo Langford . Even though he's battling a torn ligament in his wrist, Langford played 23 minutes on Wednesday as the bench ignited a rally, and Boston coach Brad Stevens said "he couldn't take those guys out.''

The Celtics are up 2-0 in this matchup of long-time rivals. They have to go forward without guard Gordon Hayward (ankle), which likely will mean more playing time for former Hoosier . Even though he's battling a torn ligament in his wrist, Langford played 23 minutes on Wednesday as the bench ignited a rally, and Boston coach Brad Stevens said "he couldn't take those guys out.'' Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (TV: TNT): The Clippers and Mavericks are tied 1-1, and this series has the makings of one that will go the distance.

Related stories on Hoosiers in the Pros

DUNCAN ROBINSON: The Pacers let Heat guard Duncan Robinson get loose too often, and he couldn't miss from long distance. CLICK HERE

The Pacers let Heat guard Duncan Robinson get loose too often, and he couldn't miss from long distance. NBA MOCK DRAFT: Now that the draft order is set, here is Sports Illustrated's first mock draft post-lottery. CLICK HERE

Best NBA Video of the Day

Who's looking the best so far in the playoffs. Here's our power rankings for the 16 teams still in the hunt.