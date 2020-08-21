There was no pomp and circumstance surrounding Thursday’s draft lottery, nor was there a meaty storyline or conspiracy (at least not yet). But it was the Timberwolves who walked away on top, with the Warriors falling from No. 1 to No. 2 and the Hornets and Bulls beating the odds and moving into the top four.

Unfortunately, it sounds like we may have to wait even longer for the actual draft, which is currently scheduled for October 16. The sense I get, according to league sources, is that there’s a strong possibility the draft is pushed back to November. As I understand it, the holdup comes as the NBA and NBPA work through the salary cap situation for next season. That process requires finding a delicate balance between protecting free agents’ prospective earnings and tax-paying teams against a major drop in the cap, while also ensuring a degree of financial health for teams following major revenue losses as a result of the pandemic. The possibility of playing with fans in the stands next season is a priority, but contingent on safety and public health. Another delay on offseason transactions, given the weight of the situation, may be necessary—and creates a longer runway for a potential safe return to NBA arenas.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the league is preparing for free agency—presently slated for October 18—to move back several weeks, in the interest of allowing teams and players to make these major decisions using the best possible information. Sources confirm that there’s a desire among teams for the draft to then move back as well, to allow for maximum flexibility and planning for the offseason. With the NBA finalizing plans for a virtual draft combine in September and most teams having done extensive preparation already, waiting longer to draft isn’t a massive difference-maker in the grand scheme of things. Next season could start in January or even early February, with the original, tentative December 1 date looking unlikely (as Adam Silver affirmed on Thursday’s lottery broadcast) based on the shifting timeline.

Anyway—we may not have a true draft date yet, but we’ve all waited this long to know the lottery order, and finally, we have that. Here’s how things are shaping up right now, based on the latest intel and information from sources around the NBA. Keep in mind that this is not a comprehensive ranking of prospects, but an informed projection of what the draft would look like if it took place today.

1. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Timberwolves were the big winners on Thursday, with their top lottery odds delivering them the No. 1 selection. Gersson Rosas actively remade Minnesota’s roster in year one, separately acquiring D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley in the backcourt, but Edwards presents the best combination of upside and fit in a situation here where there may not be an obvious answer. It’s difficult to see LaMelo Ball fitting well next to Russell or helping to improve a porous defense; Edwards has the ability to do both in time.

It’s probably fair to say at this point that Edwards is generally seen as the straightforward option at No. 1. Bet big on talent, put him in a position to succeed, and trust your coaching staff to iron out the kinks—chiefly, shot selection and defensive engagement. His flashes of offensive dominance, though fewer and farther between than you’d like, can be tantalizing, and if he hits his ceiling as a two-way perimeter threat who defends wings and can play on and off the ball, Edwards has All-Star potential. But there are valid concerns about his ability to directly impact winning, and it may be a few years before we know the answer, making this a more complicated choice. Teams will have to make a judgment whether his struggles stem more from poor basketball IQ, or the simple fact he lacks high-level hoops experience relative to the field. But Minnesota is a fairly cushy landing spot for him, and the fact he wouldn’t be tasked with being the guy right away should be beneficial in the long run.

2. Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Moving down one spot is far from a terrible scenario for the Warriors, who are absolved of the pressure to pick first, and are also in a fairly strong position to shop this selection to other teams given that two of the Ball-Edwards-Wiseman trio will be available. Golden State faces one of the more interesting decisions in the draft here, with eyes on returning to contention next season, three max contracts on their cap sheet, and the dissonance between the financial weight of this selection and the limited value most rookies actually add to playoff teams. The Warriors will rightfully explore all options in terms of trading this pick in order to improve their team next season, and can potentially create a package including Andrew Wiggins on his current contract and next year’s top-three protected Minnesota first-rounder.

It probably wouldn’t be fair to label Wiseman, who was the top prospect in his class for much of his high school career, as maligned. But the convalescence of his three-game college season and the devaluation of all but the most dominant centers in today’s NBA has made him more of an acquired taste. Working in his favor long-term is his massive, well-built frame that creates some floor in terms of defensive impact, combined with solid if not truly elite mobility for a 7-footer. If all goes well, Wiseman should be a reliable double-double guy, provide vertical spacing rim-to-rim and offer some backbone around the basket. There will be some assembly required as far as fleshing out his offensive skill set is concerned, but his ability to run the floor is a terrific fit on Golden State, and whether they choose to stay put or move off of this pick will be worth monitoring closely. If they keep it, Wiseman makes the most sense.

3. Hornets: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | RS Sophomore

Moving to No. 3 from No. 8 is a nice outcome for the Hornets, who need to add high-end talent and have a well-documented affinity for experienced college talent. Whether that should actually matter here is an entirely different question—particularly given the need for star talent—but Toppin has become a near-lock to go in the top five despite being much older than your typical elite prospect. The perception he’ll contribute immediately and a dearth of high-impact frontcourt talent have boosted his stock significantly, and the Hornets could use a more offensively gifted big to fit next to P.J. Washington. While LaMelo Ball would be a home run swing here, the quality of that match may be somewhat dubious on both ends.

Toppin’s energy, big frame and wide-ranging offensive skillset make him a good bet to be useful as a rookie, and while there are legitimate concerns about him defensively, teams appear willing to take the production and work around it after a breakout year at Dayton. At 22 years old, Toppin would be the oldest top-five pick since Wesley Johnson went No. 4 in 2010, and the history of older players panning out that high in the draft isn’t encouraging. But stretch bigs who can play all over the floor tend to come at a premium, and Toppin’s perception as a known commodity has helped his cause. He likely won’t fall too far if the Hornets pass.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

4. Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 180 | Age: 18

The Bulls moved up to No. 4 from No. 7 and have an interesting decision to make here with respect to what’s already on the roster. Chicago should benefit from a fresh start under a new head coach and be able to pick with a clean slate here. GM Arturas Karnisovas comes to Chicago from Denver, where he was part of a front office that has been comfortable—and successful—taking risks and finding talent in all parts of the draft. The Bulls don’t have a gaping positional hole, but there’s a long-term need for a playmaker. Ball is this draft’s big gamble on talent, and if the Bulls are believers, there’s a reasonable chance he’s on the board here.

In terms of sheer talent, Ball has a case as the most gifted playmaker in the draft, and his combination of size, handle and vision creating a reasonable rotation-player floor even if he’s not the star some have billed him as. Not every team buys his iffy jump shot improving, and there’s little track record here as far as leading winning teams, but the fact Ball genuinely loves to play does help. That being said, recent history should serve warning at the prospect of building a winning team around a lead playmaker who can’t consistently hit perimeter shots. Ball isn’t a fit for every team, and opinion here differs, but he’s a consensus top-five prospect worth the investment in a draft like this.

5. Cavaliers: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Cleveland falls from No. 2 to No. 5 here, but should still be able to find a useful fit in what’s shaping up as an important offseason for GM Koby Altman, after a tumultuous year defined by John Beilein’s flameout as head coach. The jury is still out on Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and with Andre Drummond and Kevin Love expected to be on the roster to start the season, Cleveland will have to decide whether to try and push for the playoffs, or continue kicking the figurative can down the road. But with Drummond likely to opt into the last year of his contract, Okongwu should be an attractive match here, noting that the success of the Cavs’ undersized, offensive-minded backcourt may hinge on their ability to construct a viable defense behind them.

Okongwu makes a lot of sense for Cleveland and has a good case as the top interior defender in the draft, at least from a here-and-now perspective, and he’ll be able to give his team immediate minutes as a result. Offensively, he’s still something of a work in progress, but he’s a solid finisher around the basket and an above-average passer for his position. Okongwu isn’t a freak athlete, but he’s a powerful and coordinated mover, and should give teams some schematic versatility closing games at center. He also has some potential to shoot threes, which would be a massive development for his value.

6. Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

At some point, Atlanta will have to shift out of asset-gathering mode and decide on the best route to building a playoff team around Trae Young. The Hawks are always an active team in the draft, trading up and down in the past couple lotteries, and may have opportunities to do the same here. But if they stay put, Haliburton is a strong aesthetic fit, with the type of feel and skill set to perfectly accentuate Young’s strengths, at least on the offensive end. He drives winning basketball as much as any player in this draft, and his range begins somewhere around No. 4.

Haliburton is seen as one of the safest bets in the draft to return value, with the type of preternatural feel and passing ability that should keep him in the NBA for a long time. The question is simply to what extent, and while he’s made strides as a lead guard, skeptics point to his lack of elite tools and unorthodox jump shot as limiting factors. That said, he offers enough away from the ball as a shooter and playmaker that it may not matter, and he’s smart and versatile enough to successfully pair with Young as part of what could be a high-powered offense in time.

7. Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Detroit sorely needs an injection of high-upside talent in Troy Weaver’s first draft as general manager. After dropping to No. 7, they may be out of the running for LaMelo Ball, barring a slide in the draft. But Okoro’s impressive athletic gifts, strong defensive instincts and developing offensive skills create an intriguing long-term package, with the hope being he’ll be able to capably defend the league’s top wing scorers while also offering value on the other end. The caveat here is that if his jumper never improves, there’s some palpable downside. But teams are highly optimistic about his intangibles, and simply being an average shooter might lock him in as a starting-caliber player. He’s a reasonable bet at this spot.

8. Knicks: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

The Knicks ended up falling to No. 8 after being leapfrogged by the Hornets, which puts them in an interesting spot here, likely picking from whichever of the top prospects slips. New York badly needs a point guard, but should be able to address that position at No. 27, which affords them more options here. Avdija remains a somewhat divisive prospect, and offers more in terms of floor than he does star upside. His high-end potential as a starter hinges on his ability to make threes, and the development of his handle to a point where it enables him to be a true secondary on-ball playmaker. Avdija has shown growth in both areas, but not enough to offer teams complete security, particularly given he’s likely to be an average defender at best. But if the Knicks buy his shot improving, he’d be an interesting fit with R.J. Barrett. It also wouldn’t be shocking to see New York explore trying to move up in the draft to land a player they covet, with Ball and Obi Toppin both potential fits.

9. Wizards: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

Washington has designs on making the playoffs next season, and a close-to-readymade wing who can knock down shots and make a positive impact defensively with his length is pretty much what the doctor ordered for this particular roster. Vassell is a fairly safe bet to return value here as a rotation-caliber wing, and while his ability to create his own offense is limited, the fit here alongside two All-Star caliber guards seems friendly. If the Wizards want to take a longer view, Killian Hayes or Patrick Williams might be preferable. But the immediate circumstances may dictate what direction they go here, and Vassell has the chops to beef up their rotation right away.

10. Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19

After an undefeated run in the bubble, there’s real optimism surrounding the Suns’ young core and the development of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. Phoenix’s roster is heavy on point guards but still devoid of a true long-term answer at the position (Ricky Rubio was a positive addition, but turns 30 later this year). Hayes has starting-caliber upside as a lead playmaker and would be a strong fit in Phoenix, where he can ease into rotation minutes. Some teams are still concerned long-term about his shooting and athleticism limiting his upside, and his range starts in the back half of the lottery. But his proclivity for using screens and attacking defenses situationally off the ball makes a lot of sense here.

11. Spurs: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Freshman

With several promising perimeter players already on the roster, the Spurs can focus on the frontcourt here. Scouts are enticed by Williams’ physical tools, shooting potential and all-around upside, despite a lack of consistent production in his lone college season. He’s one of the youngest players in the draft, but still a ways off from being a significant contributor. Teams with strong reputations for player development should feel comfortable with Williams in this range, and San Antonio would be a pretty ideal landing spot.

12. Kings: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

As of now, it’s unclear how the Kings’ plans might change with Joe Dumars running basketball operations in the interim and a new GM search underway. But rightfully, there’s been organizational emphasis on placing shooters around centerpiece De’Aaron Fox. Nesmith has a case as the top perimeter threat in the draft and is viewed as a safe, if not necessarily spectacular pick thanks to his solid frame and potentially elite skill. He’ll benefit from the league-wide demand for wings, and has a fairly good case in the back of the lottery.

13. Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

The Pelicans’ defensive struggles were laid bare in Orlando, and this pick gives them a chance to address that. Surrounding Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram with big, versatile role players seems like a viable solution. Bey has won people over with his consistency and bankability as an improved shooter with the tools to hold up on the defensive end of the ball. He has a legitimate chance to sneak into the lottery as things stand, and is seen as a relatively safe bet.

14. Celtics (from Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, G, ASVEL Basket

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 175 | Age: 19

Boston has three first-round picks and can go for a safer choice here, then swing big later on, and backcourt depth might make sense given how many guards are likely to be on the board here. Maledon’s ability to play on and off the ball and fit into different lineups should be appealing to Boston given the talent already on the roster. Teams are optimistic about Maledon’s feel, tools and work ethic, and there’s a sense he can do much more than what he was able to show last season. He recently turned 19, and profiles as a solid if not game-breaking complementary piece.

15. Magic: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Backcourt depth is still a long-term question for the Magic, and at No. 15 there should be several solid options to address that. Orlando is invested in Markelle Fultz, but with his continued struggles to score from the perimeter, flanking him with capable shooters should be important. While the excitement surrounding Anthony dimmed over the course of a disappointing season at North Carolina, he’s probably the closest to contributing among the guards in this range, and could be a viable rotation scorer who fills a need here. Anthony may actually be better suited as a scoring combo than as a full-time point long-term.

16. Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Portland will be in a position to add to its backcourt here, with a number of solid guards likely on the board and presenting some value outside the lottery. The Blazers have done a good job with player development, with Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons having made demonstrable strides of late, but could use a more defensive-minded guard to mix and match, and Maxey makes sense in that respect. He’s tough and can create shots in a pinch, but an uneven year at Kentucky did little to assuage teams’ concerns. His shooting struggles and limitations as a passer limit him from being a fit for every team, but he has some clear role-player qualities and would be a nice value pick in the teens.

17. Timberwolves (via Nets): Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Freshman

If Minnesota picks a guard at No. 1, it puts them in an interesting spot here, given how many of the prospects projected in this range are backcourt players. But given that they may not have their own first-rounder next year, it might make sense to gamble on upside with this pick, and take a player who won’t need to contribute immediately—or instead, look to move it. Scouts have been all over the board on Achiuwa, and he has one of the wider ranges of any projected first-round pick. His physical tools, defensive potential and the fact he can shoot a little bit make him an interesting prospect to some. But he turns 21 in September, and his lack of decision-making feel has raised real questions about his ability to be more than a rim-runner—a role for which he’s undersized, and one that will require a degree of buy-in. Still, if he embraces his defensive potential, he could fit nicely with Karl-Anthony Towns.

18. Mavericks: RJ Hampton, G, NZ Breakers

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

Per sources, the Mavs have already made this pick available in trades in search of immediate help, as they look to accelerate their path toward contention. That may prove to be a trend, given the number of playoff teams in this part of the draft that would appear to be a player or two away from making a leap. The 16-22 range looks like a sweet spot for value, with a number of solid guards all but certain to be on the board, and the picks themselves expected to be attainable via trade. Hampton often looked overmatched playing in the NBL this season and will be more of a project than some of the other guards here, particularly given his struggles to shoot. But his size and potential to defend wings while mixing in some playmaking and scoring are still a selling point, and playing off of Luka Doncic would certainly take some pressure off.

19. Nets (via 76ers): Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Freshman

It’s been quite a year for Terry, who arrived unheralded at Stanford and now profiles somewhat comfortably as a mid-to-late first-rounder after an impressive freshman year. Guards who can stretch defenses and play on or off the ball are somewhat en vogue right now, and while Terry needs to keep adding weight, his skill set should play up comfortably in time. He’d be a strong option for Brooklyn here, where he wouldn’t be forced into big minutes immediately, but could have a chance to contribute as a role player sooner than expected. The Nets may also look to trade this pick as they accelerate toward contention in the Eastern Conference.

20. Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

With Goran Dragic set to hit free agency, the Heat could use a long-term developmental point guard. If Lewis would be a strong upside play at this spot with impressive end-to-end speed and developing playmaking chops that may eventually turn him into a useful contributor. There’s still some trepidation around the league, as some are a bit torn over his size and decision-making skills—he’ll need to get better at the rim, figure out how to be consistent in the halfcourt, and will probably get picked on defensively. But Lewis is a reasonable gamble on talent, and Miami’s player development record makes this a good fit.

21. 76ers (from Thunder): Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19

Although he hasn’t always been the easiest player for decision-makers to see live, Bolmaro won a lot of people over this season with his playmaking chops and competitiveness. As a tall ball-handling guard with some real creativity to his game, and a player who can be stashed overseas for another year, he has first-round appeal. Noting that Philadelphia also has two picks in the 30s, it would make some sense to consider moving this selection in the interest of adding to the roster via trade, then grabbing a potential role player or two in the second round.

22. Nuggets (from Rockets): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Denver has one of the better roster situations in the league in terms of depth, so it may behoove them to develop a younger, less-expensive wing to create some future flexibility. Green fits what the Nuggets like to do—he’s a good athlete, capable defender and improving passer with some upside if his shot improves. Green’s not particularly flashy, but has the makings of an eventual plug-and-play guy who adds value without needing lots of touches. But creating his own offense remains a work in progress

23. Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos

Height: 7’0” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

Pokusevski is rightfully viewed as one of the wild cards in this draft, having showcased flashes of unusual perimeter skills for his size, albeit primarily against poor competition in Greece’s second division. There’s real hesitance around the league surrounding his frame and efficiency struggles. But he’s done enough that at this point it appears he’ll land safely in the first round, most likely somewhere in this range. Pokusevski would be a big-time project for Utah, but a viable flier play with intriguing upside, but also bust potential.

24. Bucks (from Pacers): Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

The Bucks have a well-documented affinity for stretch bigs, and Smith has a chance to capably make shots and protect the basket, which should make him a candidate at this spot in the draft. His athletic shortcomings and physical stiffness are going to cap his upside, but he’s a good schematic match for Milwaukee and might be able to make the most of his ability in a situation like this. There’s not a lot separating the bigs in this range, but Smith’s fit is pretty solid here.

25. Thunder (from Nuggets): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Stewart’s energy, toughness and physicality make him a good fit for the Thunder here, and although he’s more of a traditional garbage-man type up front, his strong intangibles make it unlikely he falls out of the first round. He’s big, long, and willing to do the dirty work, and even though Washington had a disappointing season, he was productive. Stewart should be able to make an impact as a low-maintenance rotation piece, particularly if he starts to shoot better from outside, and he’s the type of guy worth betting on to make the most of his ability.

26. Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

It’s worth noting that Boston is in an interesting spot here, with three first-round picks (again) and limited space on a roster that already skews young, and at some point they may need to make a move or two. McDaniels had a disappointing year at Washington, but he still has an unusual combination of skill, size and length worth rolling the dice on. He’s going to need some time to add strength, but he’s still an interesting developmental option, provided the cost is relatively minimal. Big wings with his type of skill framework rarely slip too far.

27. Knicks (from Clippers): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Freshman

If the Knicks opt for a frontcourt player with their lottery pick, expect them to select from among the available point guards at this spot. While Mannion’s stock has slipped, he still figures to end up in the first round, as teams value his playmaking, shooting potential and intangibles, even if they profile better in a long-term backup role. Mannion was keyed on all season by defenses and should benefit when asked to run the team without having to score a ton. There should be a number of guard options for New York here, but Mannion’s youth and reasonable upside would be a good fit.

28. Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 22

Los Angeles sorely needs help at guard, and a tested player like Flynn should be a welcome addition. His bankable shooting and tough-minded approach make him a slightly better fit here than guards like Tre Jones or Devon Dotson, and he’d ostensibly be an upgrade over Quinn Cook, who’s fallen out of the rotation of late. Flynn is a relatively safe pick here and would be a good budget pickup for the Lakers, who have a lot of work to do to improve their roster depth this offseason. He’s one of the more interesting sleepers available in this range.

29. Raptors: Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 245 | Age: 21

At this point everyone is aware of what Tillman brings to the table, but there’s differing opinion about how to properly value it. Despite being undersized and lacking a jumper at this stage, his physicality, defensive acumen and impressive passing chops differentiate him from this draft’s other bigs in a meaningful way. Tillman would be a terrific philosophical fit with the Raptors, who may need depth up front and could stand to get younger with Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Chris Boucher all hitting free agency.

30. Celtics (from Bucks): Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Ramsey never really put it all together in his lone college season, but there are teams who think he has much more to offer, and his physical tools distinguish him from the pack of guards here. His shot selection will have to improve, and he’ll need to show more defensive buy-in to maximize his own value, but he shot the ball well from outside last season and has the size to eventually defend wings if he wants to. Ramsey is worth a flier in this part of the draft, and would offer Boston some long-term upside at guard.

SECOND ROUND

31. Mavericks (from Warriors): Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

32. Hornets (from Cavaliers): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

33. Timberwolves: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

34. 76ers (from Hawks): Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona

35. Kings (from Pistons): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

36. 76ers (from Knicks): Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville

37. Wizards (from Bulls): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

38. Knicks (from Hornets): Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

39. Pelicans (from Wizards): Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

40. Grizzlies (from Suns): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

41. Spurs: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

42. Pelicans: Grant Riller, G, Charleston

43. Kings: Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

44. Bulls (from Grizzlies): Skylar Mays, G, LSU

45. Magic: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

46. Blazers: Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

47. Celtics (from Nets): Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

48. Warriors (from Mavericks): Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State

49. 76ers: Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

50. Hawks (from Heat): Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

51. Warriors (from Jazz): Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

52. Kings (from Rockets): Kahlil Whitney, F, Kentucky

53. Thunder: Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse

54. Pacers: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

55. Nets (from Nuggets): Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

56. Hornets (from Celtics): Jay Scrubb, SG, John Logan

57. Clippers: Sam Merrill, SG, Utah State

58. 76ers (from Lakers): Abdoulaye N’Doye, Cholet

59. Raptors: Paul Eboua, F, Pesaro

60. Pelicans (from Bucks): Naji Marshall, F, Xavier