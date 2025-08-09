Everything to Know Before Indiana Basketball's Second Puerto Rico Exhibition Game
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Indiana basketball continues its foreign tour at 7 p.m. Saturday against Serbian professional team Mega Superbet inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente.
The Hoosiers took a 98-47 victory over Universidad de Bayamon, a Puerto Rican college team, on Wednesday night in the first of three exhibition games. Indiana will cap its tour with two games against Mega Superbet, which competes in the Adriatic Basketball Association.
Here's everything to know before the Hoosiers tipoff Saturday night ...
Meet the opponent
Mega Superbet finished eighth in the ABA last season, posting a 16-14 record. The ABA is a top-tier regional league featuring professional teams from Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedoni, among several others.
Indiana played Mega Superbet in August 2021 before previous coach Mike Woodson's first season at the helm. The Hoosiers won both games with scores of 79-66 and 64-53.
This iteration of Mega Superbet contains several players with high-major college basketball talent, and it had one player — Bogoljub Marković, selected 47th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks — taken in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Mega Superbet is expected to be shorthanded, as Marković is fresh off playing for the Bucks in the NBA Summer League, but the team remains deep with talent and should pose a much greater test to Indiana than UDB.
Roster and availability
Indiana is down three players, two of whom aren't with the team in Puerto Rico. Bosnian freshman center Andrej Acimovic is scheduling a visa appointment with the U.S. Embassy and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August, while junior guard Jason Drake has a lower-body injury and didn't travel.
Junior guard Nick Dorn has an undisclosed injury but traveled with the team. His availability is uncertain moving forward.
The Hoosiers used all 10 remaining scholarship players and walk-on Ian Stephens during their first-game victory over UDB.
How to watch
No television or streaming options will be provided for Indiana's trip to Puerto Rico. Indiana Hoosiers On SI will have on-site coverage each day.
Remaining schedule
Following Saturday night's game, Indiana has one remaining exhibition contest — an 11 a.m. tipoff Monday against Mega Superbet.
