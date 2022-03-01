Five Women's Basketball Hoosiers Earn All-Big Ten Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All five Indiana starters earned All-Big Ten honors in the conference's post season awards announced by the league on Tuesday. This marks the most honors in a single season in program history for the Hoosiers.

Senior guard Grace Berger was one of 10 athletes to be named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row.

This season, Berger leads the Hoosiers averaging 16.4 points per game shooting 45.2 percent from the field. She adds 6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and a team-high 4.8 assists per game.

Berger is comfortable at the line shooting 81.4 percent this season. She recorded two double-doubles and has scored in double figures 23 times ranking 11th overall scoring in the conference.

Graduate student guard Ali Patberg became the Indiana program's third four-time All-Big Ten selection landing herself on the honorable mention team. She also took home Indiana's Sportsmanship Award.

Patberg averages 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shoots 41.7 percent from the floor. She has also hit 38 three-pointers this season and ranks ninth on the Hoosiers' all-time scoring list with 1,677 points. She ranks third in assists with 502.

Senior guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary became the fifth Indiana player and the third player under Indiana head coach Teri Moren to make the All-Defensive team. Cardaño-Hillary also made the second team roster.

The pair of awards are Cardaño-Hillary's first Big Ten honors as she averages 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She leads the Hoosiers with 40 triples.

She also totals 53 steals ranking second in the Big Ten with her multiple swipes in 17 games.

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe was named to the second team as well as junior forward Mackenzie Holmes who missed nine games due to a knee injury.

Gulbe adds 12.7 points and leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 boards per game. She leads the Hoosiers with three double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in 15 games.

In Holmes's 18 games played this season, she averages 16.1 points for a 59.9 percent field goal percentage, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game ranking fourth on the Hoosiers' all-time blocks list with 134.

She has been racking up the awards this season earning a pair of Big Ten Player of the Week honors. She also received recognition on the Wooden Award late season top 20 list.

Up next is the Big Ten tournament. Indiana is set to play the winner of the Penn State versus Rutgers game on Thursday March 3 at approximately 1:50 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball