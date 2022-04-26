Former Hoosier Maurice Creek signs with Medora Timberjacks

A former Indiana basketball standout is back in the Hoosier state.

Maurice Creek announced on April 29 that he signed with the Medora Timberjacks, a semi-professional basketball team in the lower midwest conference of The Basketball League.

Creek made his debut as a Timberjack on April 22 against the Kokomo Bobkats. The Timberjacks lost this game 101-92, but Creek contributed 14 points on 3-for-12 shooting. Creek made all seven of his free throw attempts and grabbed four rebounds to go along with six assists and two steals.

The Medora Timberjacks became a team in 2021 when Larry Morin decided to bring a team to Medora. Morin has coached high school basketball in the past and also owns a logging company called Land of Indiana in Bedford, Indiana.

Mark Morin became the head coach of the Timberjacks and the Medora High School boys' varsity basketball team after attending Butler University under a full scholarship. The Timberjack's mission, as stated on their website is, "To be leaders and role models in the community. We strive to bring the community together by providing clean, exciting entertainment."

Creek played three seasons at Indiana from 2009 to 2013 before transferring to George Washington for his senior season. Creek was a four-star recruit out of Oxon Hill, Md. standing at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds.

His Indiana career started off with a breakout freshman campaign where Creek averaged 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Playing over 25 minutes per game across 12 starts, Creek shot 45 percent from 3 on 5.6 attempts per game.

Indiana's 2009 recruiting class poses for a picture. Bawa Muniru (front row, from left), Jordan Hulls, Christian Watford, Derek Elston (second row, from left), Bobby Capobianco, and Maurice Creek. (Photo via USA Today Network)

But his freshman season was cut short after just 12 games when Creek suffered a season-ending knee injury in Indiana's 90-42 win over Bryant on Dec. 28, 2009.

Creek returned the next year and appeared in 20 games, but he was sidelined for the rest of the season with his second long-term knee injury in just over a year. Creek averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 39 percent from the field, but it was apparent that he wasn't the same player.

And just when you thought things couldn't get more unlucky for Creek, he tore the achilles tendon in his left leg while he was still recovering from his most recent knee injury. Unlike his previous two injuries that happened on the court, Creek's achilles tore as he was walking down the stairs of his apartment complex.

"There was nothing I could do about it," Creek said in an interview with the Indianapolis Star in 2011. "It was just a freak accident."

The resilient Creek returned for the 2012-2013 season after sitting out a year and appeared in 24 games for an Indiana team that was ranked No. 1 in 10 of the 20 AP Polls throughout the season. But due to his injury history and a talented Indiana backcourt, Creek played just 7.8 minutes per game and averaged 1.8 points.

Creek concluded his career at George Washington where he started 30 of 32 games, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3. Creek's career as a Hoosiers ended with many "What if's?" but now fans can watch him again.

Creek and the Medora Timberjacks play at Medora High School on April 29 at 7 p.m. against the Kentucky Enforcers.

Related stories on Indiana basketball