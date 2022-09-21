Former IU All-American Cody Zeller Signs Training Camp Deal with Utah Jazz

Former Indiana center Cody Zeller agreed to a training camp deal with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, according to reports.

Entering his 10th season in the NBA, Zeller will compete for a roster spot when training camp starts on Sept. 27. The Jazz entered a full rebuild this offseason after trading center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and draft picks.

Zeller played 27 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season, but he was waived after requiring surgery on a right knee injury. He was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats – now the Charlotte Hornets – where he played eight seasons.

In total, Zeller has played in 494 games with 273 starts in the NBA. He holds a career average of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and a 52.0 field goal percentage. Zeller's best year from a statistical standpoint came during the 2019-20 season when he averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. He has earned close to $75 million in the NBA, according to spotrac.

Zeller played two seasons under coach Tom Crean at Indiana University from 2011-2013. He played key role in the resurgence of the men's basketball program, which went from a 12-20 record the year before his arrival to 27-9 and 29-7 marks with Zeller.

He started all 72 games for Indiana in a two-year span, averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and more than one block, assist and steal per game. Zeller was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the 2011-12 season, and he earned freshman All-American awards from Yahoo, Sporting News and USBWA, as well as an AP All-American honorable mention.

Zeller's 62.3 field goal percentage as a freshman remains the best single-season mark in program history. As a sophomore, he earned first team All-Big Ten honors and multiple All-American awards, helping Indiana win the 2013 Big Ten title. Zeller led Indiana to two NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 both years.

He was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2011 playing for Washington High School, where he won three Class 3A state championships.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: