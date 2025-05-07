Former Indiana Basketball Staff Member Adam Howard Finds New Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Lost in the shuffle of an underwhelming season, the departure of coach Mike Woodson and the coaching search that saw Darien DeVries hired to replace Woodson, was the circumstances surrounding the November exit of Adam Howard from the Indiana men’s basketball support staff.
While not officially an assistant coach, Howard had risen from being a student manager at Indiana to being promoted to assistant director of recruiting and operations in the summer of 2024.
Then Howard was gone just as Indiana’s 2024-25 season had started. Howard’s exit became publicly known on Nov. 8 – during the first week of the regular season. No explanation was given for Howard's exit from the program.
On Wednesday, Howard’s next college destination was announced. Howard was hired as director of basketball operations at Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
“Thankful for the opportunity! God’s timing is always perfect. Excited to get to work with a tremendous staff of high character individuals and excellent coaches. The Best is Ahead,” said Howard in X media post.
Howard is a native of Indianapolis who played basketball for his father Todd Howard at Brebeuf High School.
Howard was a student manager at Indiana under both Archie Miller and Woodson from 2018-22. Howard was named 2022 National Student Manager of the Year at the 2022 Final Four by Grow The Game.
Howard was promoted to graduate manager in 2022 and 2023 before he got the promotion to be assistant director of recruiting and operations in July 2024.
"Adam comes from a great basketball pedigree," Woodson said in a press release at the time Howard was promoted. "His father, Todd, is a legendary coach in this state. Adam has been a great asset for us in recruiting and we are excited to keep him on our staff as we continue to push this program further."
