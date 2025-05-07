Mike Woodson Finds New Home On Sacramento Kings Coaching Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson spent a lot more of his basketball life in the professional ranks than he did in the college game. For his next coaching opportunity, Woodson will be headed back to the NBA.
It has been reported by multiple sources that Woodson will join Doug Christie’s Sacramento Kings coaching staff.
Woodson comes off of a four-year stint as head coach at Indiana. Woodson stepped down as Indiana coach on Feb. 7, though he coached the remainder of the season.
Woodson was 82-53 as Indiana head coach. Woodson coached the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023 but failed to get Indiana to the 68-team field in his final two seasons.
Under Woodson, Indiana peaked in 2023 – the senior season for Trayce Jackson-Davis – as they went 23-12 and reached a high Associated Press ranking of No. 10.
Woodson came under fire from some segments of the Indiana fanbase in his final two seasons as inconsistency dogged the Hoosiers.
Woodson’s .607 winning percentage is 12th-best in Indiana history and the best since Kelvin Sampson had a .741 winning percentage from 2007-08.
Woodson returns to the NBA where he played from 1980-91 and was a coach from 1996-2021.
Woodson returns to Sacramento where he was an original Sacramento King from when the franchise relocated from Kansas City in 1985.
The Kings will be the eighth NBA team Woodson has been a coach with in some capacity. Woodson was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14.
Christie took over as the head coach of the Kings in December when Mike Brown was fired. On May 1, the interim tag was removed from Christie’s title.
Christie went 27-24 as interim coach. The Kings lost 120-106 to the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference play-in game in April.
Woodson and Christie did not cross paths when Woodson coached and Christie was an NBA player from 1992-2007.
