Former Hoosier Great Mackenzie Holmes Back in WNBA With Seattle Storm
Mackenzie Holmes is back in the WNBA. The Seattle Storm, the team that drafted her in 2024 and had her in training camp earlier this spring, has signed the former Indiana legend.
The team announced the deal on Monday. Holmes was the last cut prior to the start of the season, and she played in their only preseason game in May, scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with eith rebounds and three blocked shots.
Holmes was selected by the Storm at No. 26 in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft and missed the 2024 season after undergoing a procedure on her knee.
The 6-foot-3 Gorham, Maine native is the all-time leading scorer in Indiana women's basketball history, completing her career in 2024 with 2,530 points. She's also the all-time leader in field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9), and wins (123).
In her five-year career in Bloomington, she earned eight All-American selections, and in 2024, she earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team, USWBA, and Associated Press All-American selections. She was the Hoosiers' first first-team All-American selection. Her 63.9 percent field goal percentage is third-highest amond NCAA players with at least 2,500 career points.
Seattle is 6-5 so far this season and is in third place in the WNBA's Western Conference. Their next game is Tuesday on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. It is unknown when Holmes will see her first action.
Last year while rehabbing her surgically repaired knee, Holmes was back in Bloomington, working with Indiana's women's basketball team.
