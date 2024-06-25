OG Anunoby Declines Player Option, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby is set for a huge payday when free agency begins this summer.
Following his seventh NBA season, Anunoby on Monday declined his $19.9 million player option with the New York Knicks for the 2024-25 season, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. As a result, Anunoby, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward, has become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.
This was an anticipated move as Anunoby's market value could reach $35 million per year, according to CBS Sports. Teams can begin negotiating with Anunoby when free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, but free agents cannot sign until 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.
Anunoby, 26, is in the prime of his career and has established himself as an integral piece to playoff teams. He began his career with more than six seasons on the Toronto Raptors, where he led the NBA in steals and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022-23.
He was traded to New York midway through the 2023-24 season and helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury during that series against the Pacers, which caused him to miss four full games and most of game seven in a series loss.
In 23 regular season games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. Anunoby's top predicted landing spots include the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks, according to The Sporting News.
Anunoby spent two collegiate seasons at Indiana under former head coach Tom Crean from 2015-17 before being selected No. 23 overall by the Raptors.