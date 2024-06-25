Hoosiers Now

OG Anunoby Declines Player Option, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent

Now an unrestricted free agent entering his eighth NBA season, OG Anunoby could reportedly draw $35 million per year in free agency. The former Indiana Hoosier has made the NBA All-Defensive team and shot 39.4% from 3-point range with the Knicks.

Jack Ankony

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby is set for a huge payday when free agency begins this summer.

Following his seventh NBA season, Anunoby on Monday declined his $19.9 million player option with the New York Knicks for the 2024-25 season, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. As a result, Anunoby, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward, has become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

This was an anticipated move as Anunoby's market value could reach $35 million per year, according to CBS Sports. Teams can begin negotiating with Anunoby when free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, but free agents cannot sign until 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

Anunoby, 26, is in the prime of his career and has established himself as an integral piece to playoff teams. He began his career with more than six seasons on the Toronto Raptors, where he led the NBA in steals and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022-23.

He was traded to New York midway through the 2023-24 season and helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury during that series against the Pacers, which caused him to miss four full games and most of game seven in a series loss.

In 23 regular season games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. Anunoby's top predicted landing spots include the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks, according to The Sporting News.

Anunoby spent two collegiate seasons at Indiana under former head coach Tom Crean from 2015-17 before being selected No. 23 overall by the Raptors.

Published
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Basketball