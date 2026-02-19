Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors are looking to lock up a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the second-half of the 2025-26 season.

Toronto is a road favorite on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls, who blew up their team at the trade deadline.

Chicago has already won too many games (24) to truly tank, and it’s just 1.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the East. However, the roster the Bulls have doesn’t make a ton of sense going forward, even with Josh Giddey (hamstring) listed as questionable in this matchup.

The Raptors are 16-10 on the road this season, and they rank sixth in the NBA in defensive rating. Can they shut down this new-look Bulls squad tonight?

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, players to target in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -5.5 (-108)

Bulls +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Raptors: -218

Bulls: +180

Total

232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Raptors vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, TSN

Raptors record: 32-23

Bulls record: 24-31

Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Collin Murray-Boyles – probable

Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable

Alijah Martin – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – questionable

Tre Jones – questionable

Jalen Smith – probable

Mac McClung – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Raptors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley OVER 5.5 Assists (+103)

This season, Quickley is averaging 6.1 assists on 10.7 potential assists per game, making him the perfect player to target against this weak Chicago defense.

The Bulls are just 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, and they’re allowing the third-most assists per game in the NBA.

Quickley picked up just five dimes in the meeting between these teams earlier this month, but he has six or more dimes in 10 of his 18 games since Jan. 1.

With this prop set at plus money, Quickley is worth a look on Thursday since he has such a big role in the Toronto offense. The former first-round pick is averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his 52 games in the 2025-26 season.

Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

During their six-game losing streak, the Bulls have not kept a single game within six points, and I don’t see that happening on Thursday night.

Chicago blew up its roster at the trade deadline, and it’s suffered some awful losses in the month of February:

Feb. 1: 43-point road loss to Miami

Feb. 3: 16-point road loss to Milwaukee

Feb. 5: 16-point road loss to Toronto

Feb. 7: 16-point home loss to Denver

Feb. 9: 8-point road loss to Brooklyn

Feb. 11: 19-point road loss to Boston

The Raptors made quick work of the Bulls right around the deadline earlier this month, and Toronto has a clear identity (sixth in defensive rating) this season. While Toronto is just 5-6 against the spread as a road favorite, the Bulls have a lot of new pieces trying to find their footing since the deadline.

That has led to a net rating of -20.6 in their six games in February – the worst mark in the NBA during that stretch.

Toronto is a playoff team, and it should roll against the Bulls on Thursday night.

Pick: Raptors -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

