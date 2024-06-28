Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis on Friday received a national honor.
Jackson-Davis was one of 15 athletes named to the 2024 USA basketball men’s select team, which will train with the the USA basketball men’s national team as they prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Members of the USA men’s select team will train daily with the USA men’s national team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas.
Along with Jackson-Davis, other members of the select team include Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Cooper Flagg (Duke University), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) and Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is the head coach of the USA select team, and he'll be joined by assistants Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Matt Painter (Purdue University).
“As a former member of the USA Select Team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.”
Jackson-Davis recently wrapped up his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors. Playing 16.6 minutes per game with 16 starts and 68 total appearances, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 70.2% from the field and 56.1% from the three throw line.
Jackson-Davis finished 11th in NBA All-Rookie voting and fell one vote shy of making the All-Rookie team.