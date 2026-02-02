Tracking Every Move Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline: Anthony Davis to Wizards
Deals around the NBA are coming in steadily ahead of the trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. In a surprise move Wednesday, the Mavericks reportedly traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards, while the James Harden–for–Darius Garland trade was finalized Tuesday. Some of the outstanding questions are whether the Bucks will move Giannis Antetokounmpo in season or wait until the offseason and if a market for Ja Morant develops. Sports Illustrated is tracking every move this season and will update throughout the week and on deadline day.
Feb. 4: Chris Paul reportedly traded, expected to be waived
To Raptors:
- G Chris Paul (from Clippers)
To Nets:
- G Ochai Agbaji (from Raptors)
- 2032 second-round pick (from Raptors)
To Clippers:
- Rights to G Vanja Marinković (from Nets)
Feb. 4: Coby White reportedly traded to Hornets
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Hornets:
- G Coby White (from Bulls)
- G Mike Conley Jr. (from Bulls)
- Future second-round pick (from Thunder)
To Bulls:
- G Collin Sexton (from Hornets)
- F Ousmane Dieng (from Thunder)
- Three future second-round picks (from Hornets)
To Thunder:
- C Mason Plumlee (from Hornets)
Feb. 4: Sixers reportedly send Jared McCain to OKC
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Thunder:
- G Jared McCain
To 76ers:
- 2026 first-round pick
- Three future second-round picks
Feb. 4: Anthony Davis reportedly traded to Wizards
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Wizards:
- F Anthony Davis
- G Jaden Hardy
- G D’Angelo Russell
- G Dante Exum
To Mavericks:
- F Khris Middleton
- G AJ Johnson
- G Malaki Branham
- F Marvin Bagley III
- Two future first-round picks
- Three future second-round picks
Feb. 3: James Harden–Darius Garland swap
To Clippers:
- G Darius Garland
- Future second-round pick
To Cavaliers:
- G James Harden
Feb. 3: Nikola Vučević–Anfernee Simons reportedly swapped
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Bulls:
- G Anfernee Simons
- Future second-round pick
To Celtics:
- C Nikola Vučević
- Future second-round pick
Feb. 3: Jaden Ivey reportedly on the move in three-team deal
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Bulls:
- G Jaden Ivey (from Pistons)
- G Mike Conley Jr. (from Timberwolves)
To Pistons:
- G Kevin Huerter (from Bulls)
- F Dario Šarić (from Bulls)
- 2026 first-round protected pick swap (from Pistons)
Feb. 3: Grizzlies-Jazz reportedly agree to deal
Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:
To Jazz:
- F Jaren Jackson Jr.
- G John Konchar
- C Jock Landale
- G Vince Williams Jr.
To Grizzlies:
- G Walter Clayton Jr.
- F Kyle Anderson
- F Taylor Hendricks
- F Georges Niang
- Three future first-round picks
Feb. 1: Hawks, Blazers make swap
To Trail Blazers:
- F Vít Krejčí
To Hawks:
- C Duop Reath
- 2027 second-round pick
- 2030 second-round pick
Jan. 31: Cavs-Kings-Bulls three-team swap
To Cavaliers:
- G Dennis Schröder (from Kings)
- G Keon Ellis (from Kings)
- F Emanuel Miller (from Bulls)
To Kings:
- F De'Andre Hunter (from Cavaliers)
To Bulls:
- F Dario Šarić (from Kings)
- Two future second-round picks (2027, 2029) (from Cavaliers)
Jan. 7: Hawks trade Trae Young to Wizards
To Wizards:
- G Trae Young
To Hawks:
- F Corey Kispert
- G CJ McCollum
