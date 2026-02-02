SI

Tracking Every Move Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline: Anthony Davis to Wizards

A flurry of activity in active trade market continues with less than a day before the deadline. Here is every player and draft pick moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.
SI Staff|
The Mavericks reportedly traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards in a blockbuster move.
The Mavericks reportedly traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards in a blockbuster move. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In this story:

Atlanta HawksPortland Trail BlazersCleveland CavaliersSacramento KingsChicago BullsWashington WizardsBoston CelticsDetroit PistonsMemphis GrizzliesUtah JazzDallas MavericksToronto RaptorsLos Angeles ClippersBrooklyn NetsCharlotte HornetsPhiladelphia 76ers

Deals around the NBA are coming in steadily ahead of the trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. In a surprise move Wednesday, the Mavericks reportedly traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards, while the James Harden–for–Darius Garland trade was finalized Tuesday. Some of the outstanding questions are whether the Bucks will move Giannis Antetokounmpo in season or wait until the offseason and if a market for Ja Morant develops. Sports Illustrated is tracking every move this season and will update throughout the week and on deadline day.

Feb. 4: Chris Paul reportedly traded, expected to be waived 

To Raptors: 

  • G Chris Paul (from Clippers)

To Nets:

  • G Ochai Agbaji (from Raptors)
  • 2032 second-round pick (from Raptors)

To Clippers:

Feb. 4: Coby White reportedly traded to Hornets

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Hornets:

  • G Coby White (from Bulls)
  • G Mike Conley Jr. (from Bulls)
  • Future second-round pick (from Thunder)

To Bulls:

  • G Collin Sexton (from Hornets)
  • F Ousmane Dieng (from Thunder)
  • Three future second-round picks (from Hornets)

To Thunder:

  • C Mason Plumlee (from Hornets)

Feb. 4: Sixers reportedly send Jared McCain to OKC

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Thunder:

  • G Jared McCain

To 76ers:

MORE: Sixers Send Guard Jared McCain to Thunder in Trade

Feb. 4: Anthony Davis reportedly traded to Wizards

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Wizards: 

  • F Anthony Davis
  • G Jaden Hardy
  • G D’Angelo Russell
  • G Dante Exum

To Mavericks: 

  • F Khris Middleton
  • G AJ Johnson
  • G Malaki Branham
  • F Marvin Bagley III
  • Two future first-round picks
  • Three future second-round picks

MORE: Mavericks Trade Anthony Davis to Wizards in Blockbuster Eight-Player Stunner

TRADE GRADES: Did Mavericks or Wizards Come Out on Top?

Feb. 3: James Harden–Darius Garland swap

To Clippers:

  • G Darius Garland
  • Future second-round pick

To Cavaliers:

  • G James Harden

MORE: James Harden Traded to Cavaliers for Darius Garland

Feb. 3: Nikola Vučević–Anfernee Simons reportedly swapped

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Bulls:

  • G Anfernee Simons
  • Future second-round pick

To Celtics:

  • C Nikola Vučević
  • Future second-round pick

MORE: Bulls Trading Center Nikola Vučević to Celtics

TRADE GRADE: Boston Gets a Center in Nikola Vučević

Feb. 3: Jaden Ivey reportedly on the move in three-team deal

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Bulls:

  • G Jaden Ivey (from Pistons)
  • G Mike Conley Jr. (from Timberwolves)

To Pistons:

  • G Kevin Huerter (from Bulls)
  • F Dario Šarić (from Bulls)
  • 2026 first-round protected pick swap (from Pistons)

MORE: Pistons’ Jaden Ivey, Timberwolves’ Mike Conley Jr. on Move in Three-Team Trade With Bulls

Feb. 3: Grizzlies-Jazz reportedly agree to deal

Reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

To Jazz:

  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • G John Konchar
  • C Jock Landale
  • G Vince Williams Jr.

To Grizzlies:

  • G Walter Clayton Jr.
  • F Kyle Anderson
  • F Taylor Hendricks
  • F Georges Niang
  • Three future first-round picks

MORE: Grizzlies to Trade Star Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz in Blockbuster Deal

TRADE GRADE: Jazz Make Their Move, While Grizzlies Pivot to Rebuild

Feb. 1: Hawks, Blazers make swap

To Trail Blazers:

  • F Vít Krejčí

To Hawks:

  • C Duop Reath
  • 2027 second-round pick
  • 2030 second-round pick

Jan. 31: Cavs-Kings-Bulls three-team swap

To Cavaliers:

  • G Dennis Schröder (from Kings)
  • G Keon Ellis (from Kings)
  • F Emanuel Miller (from Bulls)

To Kings:

  • F De'Andre Hunter (from Cavaliers)

To Bulls:

  • F Dario Šarić (from Kings)
  • Two future second-round picks (2027, 2029) (from Cavaliers)

MORE: Cavs Trade De’Andre Hunter in Three-Team Deal With Kings, Bulls

Jan. 7: Hawks trade Trae Young to Wizards

To Wizards:

  • G Trae Young

To Hawks:

  • F Corey Kispert
  • G CJ McCollum

Mannix: What the Trae Young Trade Says About the Hawks’ Future

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

Home/NBA