Four-Star Jamie Kaiser to Visit Indiana

Jamie Kaiser, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, said Sunday that he has an official visit to Indiana planned. The 6-foot-6 wing said he talks with the Indiana coaching staff every day, and he believes he fits with Mike Woodson's pro-style system.

Four-star recruit Jamie Kaiser has an official visit planned to Indiana University, according to a report from On3.

Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff have made Kaiser a priority in the class of 2023, as they look for wings and forwards to complement a pair of four-star guard commits Gabe Cupps from Centerville, Ohio and Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga.

“They love me; I talk to them every day," Kaiser told On3. "You look over and see Coach Woody (Mike Woodson) sitting there watching. They are recruiting Jaeden (Mustaf) and Khani (Rooths) too. We all fit their type of playing style. It’s a pro-style system, and they recruit really well. They have been here every game, and I appreciate that.”

Kaiser is ranked No. 75 on 247Sports, No. 38 on On3 and No. 142 on Rivals. He has taken official visits to Wisconsin, Harvard, Virginia and Maryland, and has future visits planned to Indiana, UCLA and Stanford. There has also been recent traction about a potential North Carolina offer, as Kaiser said his high school coach has talked with the Tar Heel coaching staff.

Kaiser began his high school career at Lake Braddock High School in Burke, Va. – the same school North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis attended – but he now plays at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va.

A possible reason for Kaiser's quick rise up the recruiting rankings could be due to his recent dedication to basketball. Kaiser once considered a future in football, and he was even ranked a three-star recruit, the No. 57 pro-style quarterback and competed in the 2020 Elite 11 Regional Showcase. But he announced on Twitter on April 25 that he is now fully committed to a collegiate basketball career.

And since this announcement, Kaiser has had an eye-opening spring and summer playing for New World AAU. At 6-foot-6, Kaiser considers himself "a big guard that can really shoot it." With his size and strength, Kaiser is also very involved on the defensive end and as a rebounder. Kaiser recently helped lead New World to an appearance in the championship of the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball tournament.

“I’m looking for a family culture,” Jamie Kaiser told On3. “I also want to play right away and go to a school that will let me play right away. I can read through the b.s. when I talk to them on my visits and look at them in the eyes.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: