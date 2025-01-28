Hoosiers Now

Trayce Jackson-Davis Named To NBA Rising Stars Roster; Kel'el Ware Left Off

Former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of 11 "sophomores" named to the 2025 NBA Rising Stars roster. And despite being the favorite to win rookie of the year, fellow Hoosier Kel'el Ware did not make the roster.

Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center.
The NBA announced rosters for the 2025 Rising Stars games Tuesday, and former Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis made the cut.

Now with the Golden State Warriors, Jackson-Davis was one of 11 "sophomores" to make the roster. The Rising Stars game also features 10 rookies and seven G-League players, but Miami Heat center and fellow Hoosier Kel'el Ware was not included.

The 2025 NBA Rising Stars games will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 on TNT. It will be a four-team tournament consisting of three total games.

Here's the full roster.

Jackson-Davis has started 36 games and appeared in 44 for the 22-23 Warriors. He's playing 20 minutes per game and averaging 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 59.5% from the free throw line. He has 16 games with double-digit points and seven games with 10 or more rebounds.

Jackson-Davis was the 57th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana, where he was a first-team All-American in 2022-23 and averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. He graduated Indiana as the program's all-time leading rebounder and third on the all-time scoring list.

Ware being left off the roster comes as a bit of a surprise as he is currently the favorite to win the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Ware has plus-155 odds to win the award, followed by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle at plus-400, Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr at plus-450 and Memphis Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells with plus-490 odds.

Ware has started four games and played in 30 for the 23-22 Heat. He's playing 16.8 minutes per game and averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.5% from the field, 42.6% from 3-point range and 72.7% at the free throw line.

On a per-game basis among rookies, Ware is 12th in scoring, sixth in rebounding and fifth in blocks. There is a chance he could make the Rising Stars roster as a replacement because Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain made the roster despite suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Home/Basketball