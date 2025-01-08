WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Dunks On Fellow Hoosier Kel'el Ware
Former Indiana stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kel'el Ware faced off for the first time in their NBA careers Tuesday night in San Francisco.
While Ware and the Heat got the last laugh with a 114-98 win, Jackson-Davis threw down a highlight-reel dunk against the fellow Hoosier.
Jackson-Davis started and played a game-high 35 minutes and finished with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Ware played 18 minutes off the bench and had six points on 2-for-6 shooting, four rebounds, one assist and a block.
Despite Jackson-Davis' season-high scoring night, the Warriors' loss eliminated any positive moments for coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors began the season 12-3, but they have a 6-15 record since then.
"I can't sit here after that and be excited about anything," Kerr said when asked about Jackson-Davis' performance. "He scored 19 points. Great. He's having a good season. But who the hell cares if we're not competitive? If we don't have a competitive spirit and a fight and a willingness to compete through everything? I'm not going to sit here and talk about, 'Hey, so and so had some points.' Great. Who cares? It's about us competing and being the Warriors, being the team we've been for 10 years and not feeling sorry for ourselves. That's what I'm thinking about tonight."
Jackson-Davis shared similar frustrations.
"When shots are falling, everything's nice, everything's great. But we can't be frontrunners," Jackson-Davis said. "We gotta dig in. We gotta find our soul. That's what Draymond [Green] kind of said, it was our soul that we've lost, and we've lost our spirit. We gotta get that back, and we gotta play tough basketball and we gotta play with confidence, stick shots, play hard on the defensive end of the floor. I think if we do that, we'll find our way back."
Here's the full postgame press conference video featuring Jackson-Davis, Kerr and Steph Curry.
Jackson-Davis is in his second NBA season, both with the Warriors, following an All-American career at Indiana from 2019-23. Through 35 games and 28 starts, Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5 minutes per game, 8.6 points on 58.4%, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks.
The Heat selected Ware 15th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he has moved between the NBA and the G-League during his rookie season. Across 20 NBA games, he's averaging 11.5 minutes per game, 5.7 points on 59% shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.
Next up, the Warriors play Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit, and the Heat play Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Utah.
