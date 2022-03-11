Here's What Mike Woodson Said Following Indiana's Comeback Win Against Michigan

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson led his team to a comeback 74-69 win over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Here's what Woodson had to say in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video.

Q: Opening statement...

WOODSON: Well, it was a hell of a game. I mean, I have nothing but respect for Juwan and his staff and that organization in terms of how they pushed us to play.

These two guys sitting next to me (Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson Davis), along with the guys in the locker room, had a lot to do with this win, along with my staff. It was a total team effort, and this team hadn't quit all year.

We've been so competitive over the course of this season, and a lot of games that we've lost, we just, we didn't get rewarded for it, you know. I've felt even at halftime, guys, that we still had a shot to win the game, and these guys came out and they just played and played and played themselves back into the game and was able to pull it out.

Q: On Xavier Johnson's energy...

WOODSON: X has been pretty good here as of late. I mean, really playing solid for our ball club on both ends of the floor. I thought again tonight he led us, but it was a combination of Geronimo and Galloway, having him back, and Rob.

You know, we had places to go and during that stretch I was searching as a coach trying to find the combination that could change the game in Geronimo and Galloway and X and then I came back with Miller along with Big Fella, changed the whole dynamics of that game.

Q. On the fans...

WOODSON: Well, it's always been that way as far as I can remember, but it's great to see them out, come out and show their support. I mean, we need it, man. This is probably the biggest win for our program in such a long, long time. I've got to give my staff and the guys in that locker room that wear that uniform a lot of credit, man, because this team, they just won't quit, and that's a good sign to me.

Q. On the last three minutes...

WOODSON: I thought that coming down the stretch, even when they made the run to cut it to two, I just, in the time-outs, I just saw steadiness. Like we've been here and we've struck out so many times that we're not going to let it happen tonight, and we came out of the time-out and we executed. We made plays that we needed to make to secure the win.

Q. On getting into the NCAA tournament...

WOODSON: I don't know. The only thing I can say is that if you look at our schedule and how we've competed this year, I would like to think that this game would put us over the top, but like I told the guys in the locker room, I don't know how it works.

I'm new at this, but we got to get ready for Illinois and see if we can play like we did tonight the second half and see if we can get another win that might secure us for the big dance.

I don't know how the selection committee works, but I've just got to tell our guys we're still playing and we've still got to play hard and try to win.

Q. On Woodson getting onto Jackson-Davis at the half...

WOODSON: Well, his play the first half wasn't really good, I'll tell you that, and I kind of keep locker room things inside, but it wasn't pretty, I'll tell you that.

I thought he responded extremely well and we needed that. I mean, I think Trayce is a hell of a player, man. He's one of the best players in the Big Ten, and I didn't think he played that way the first half. Second half he stepped it up and played like we thought he could play.

Q. On Jackson-Davis stepping up in the second half...

WOODSON: No, it's huge. I mean, this game was huge for this program. I mean, we lose today and I don't know what the committee is going to do or say about Indiana University basketball.

Our guys, not just Trayce, everybody that played tonight contributed in some way and we going to need that the rest of the way. Illinois is a good team and they kind of had their way in Bloomington as well so we've got to go back, break this team down tonight and learn from our mistakes in this game and get ready for Illinois.

Q. On Johnson keeping calm...

WOODSON: Well, I like to think he's grown as a player. From the time we started to where he is today, he's put a lot of work, you know, on the court and off the court in terms of watching film and just learning. I'm not the easiest to deal with and him being the point guard is probably the toughest position for me as a coach.

I think he's grown, man. I think the game is starting to slow down for him and he's seeing things. He's always been pretty good defensively. He gives you a lot of effort there, but point guards, there's a lot that comes in being a point guard, man, and it's just not me on him. His teammates are on him. That's just the nature of being a point guard, but I think he's grown so much since we've started this journey.

Q. On getting over the hump...

WOODSON: Well, I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys because we've been striking out. When you think about all the close games that we've had this season, this is really gratifying in terms of getting over the hump on a major stage, a big game that we had to win, but hey, I didn't play. Those guys in the locker room played and they made it happen, so that's what it's all about at the end of the day.

