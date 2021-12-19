Here's What Forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson Said After Indiana's Win Over Notre Dame

In the final Crossroads Classic, the Hoosiers pulled out a 64-56 victory over the Fighting Irish at Gainbridge Fieldhouse downtown Indianapolis. Here's what Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson had to say after the win. Read below, or feel free to watch the full presser in the attached video.

Q. On closing out the game

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think it shows that we're growing as a team. It was really big for us. I think our defense is really what kept us in the game, and I think our defense is going to be a really big part of what keeps us in a lot of games.

That's what we hold our hat on, and we made plays down the stretch. We got stops down the stretch that we needed to, and then we pulled that one out, so I thought it was good for us.

Q. On Parker Stewart

JACKSON-DAVIS: Parker is one of the most gracious guys on our team. We all love him, and we know when he is out on the floor we know exactly where he is at all times. We try to find him, and for some reason teams keep leaving him, and we're going to feed him shots, and he is going to hit those shots. You have seen it. We're going to keep feeding him.

Q. On Trayce Jackson-Davis’ defense

THOMPSON: He definitely changes people's shots. You go up for a layup. If he is coming over, you got to adjust because he is going to block it if you don't. He does it in practice. He does it in the games. If I get beat, I'm like, Trayce is going to block it anyway, so not too worried about it. He is definitely a rim protector.

Q. On Rob Phinisee

JACKSON-DAVIS: The thing is Rob hasn't been 100% yet. Rob hasn't been 100% all year, and I think when he gets there, he is going to be really, really big for us. A big addition to our team. He is trying to grind it out and practice. He just has to get healthy, and I think he is starting to get healthier and starting to get his confidence. Once Rob has his confidence, he can do a lot of good things for us.

Q. On the offensive spacing

THOMPSON: Makes it easier for us both. It's hard for other teams to dig on me and Trayce because if they do, me and Trayce are completely comfortable and unselfish enough to throw the ball out and have confidence in our teammates to shoot the ball.

Even tonight when they're going under on X, and sure, he shot 2-for-9 from 3-point, but, again, I would tell him to shoot the 10th one because he can make that shot. Definitely just having that outside threat makes it easier for us to do what we want to do, and then if we get two hard digged on, we'll kick it out, and they'll knock it down.

Q. On getting physically and mentally ready each night

JACKSON-DAVIS: You just got to take what the defense gives you really. I think today I was a little sped up with double-team. Missed a few easy ones, obviously.

At the same time, you can't get too high or too low because Coach Woodson will have an emphasis to keep feeding me. My teammates are the same way. They know I am the best player on the team, and I have to play like it. Even down the stretch when I missed a few shots, missed a few things, they are still trying to compliment me and raise me up to just go on to the next play. Basically that.

Q. Back on Phinisee

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think all of us as a team, we know what each one of us are capable of, and we know what we can do. We've seen it on the floor. I mean, I played with Rob for three years now. I know he has had games where he has been unbelievable.

So, we know every player on the team and what we can do, and we just got to keep telling him even if you miss a shot, shoot the next one.

X was the same way today. X missed a few shots. He is wide open. They're playing him at the free-throw line. Just got to keep shooting it. I've seen him hit two or three shots in a row, so it's just basically confidence, and we just got to keep telling each other, you can hit those shots and do anything that you need to do basically.

Q. On defending on the perimeter more this season

THOMPSON: I try to keep a little bit of space. Sometimes they got the step on me a little quicker than me maybe, but I try to just be smart about it and think about -- like I really pay attention to personnel when we do that, what they want to do, what this player likes to do.

And I don't know, I just really key in on that and know that player's strength and try to force him away from that, and, again, force him to Trayce if I get beat or to the middle where most of the help is.

It's really just a scouting thing and just overall just keep doing it and keep getting more comfortable with it. I think it's good for me.

Q. On getting more shots later in the game

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Coach Woodson, a big emphasis, whenever that happens, he has a big emphasis right from the start. He starts yelling and starts getting in people's faces talking about playing inside-out. I think that was a big thing, big key.

At the same time, we trust our guards to make the right plays, and if they want to shoot the ball, they can shoot the ball. I know they can hit shots. But after that first sequence, he came and said we're playing inside-out the rest of the game, so ...

Q. On playing with a calm demeanor

JACKSON-DAVIS: You got to stay level-headed really. You can't get too high. You can't get too low. Obviously, I sometimes let out some emotion, but not too much. And then sometimes you miss layups. You got to stay composed and locked into the game.

I know he didn't mean anything malicious by it. I could tell by the way when I fell, he was still holding me to make sure I didn't fall very hard. It was just a basketball play, and obviously, it happens. I mean, it's not -- it is what it is, I guess. I'm not mad at it.

Q. On Anthony Leal

JACKSON-DAVIS: Anthony is a huge role on our team. I think he is starting to carve out that role and he knows what he needs to do, and it has to be a spot-up shooter and play hard on defense, and he is doing that.

And he is just going to keep continuing to grow and get better because we need him on the floor, honestly. He is one of our best defenders on the team, and you saw today. He had a huge key stop on that dig, so props to him. His confidence is going to keep growing, and he is just going to keep getting better.

