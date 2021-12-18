How To Watch Indiana's Game With Notre Dame on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Crossroads Classic has been a staple on the holiday schedule for Indiana for the past 11 years now, but it comes to an end on Saturday. The Hoosiers, who are 7-3 in the event has won four in a row, play Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Purdue and Butler open the event at Noon ET. The Hoosiers and Irish play at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, short bios on the coaches, starting lineups and some great — and surprising — nuggets.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Indiana is a 4-point favorite over Notre Dame, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 137.

Neither Indiana nor Notre Dame is ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Indiana didn't receive any votes for the first time all year. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 27 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Notre Dame is No. 53 out of 358 teams.

Notre Dame-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the series 50-22. The last five meetings have all taken place in Indianapolis as part of the Crossroads Classic. Indiana is 4-1 in those meetings, winning in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019, and losing in 2013.

Notre Dame-Indiana most recent games

Notre Dame's last game: Notre Dame's best game all season was its last one, pulling off a 66-62 victory over then No. 10-ranked Kentucky last weekend in South Bend. Junior Dane Goodwin and freshman Blake Wesley led the Irish with 14 points each, and Kentucky made just 2-of-19 three-pointers.

Notre Dame's best game all season was its last one, pulling off a 66-62 victory over then No. 10-ranked Kentucky last weekend in South Bend. Junior Dane Goodwin and freshman Blake Wesley led the Irish with 14 points each, and Kentucky made just 2-of-19 three-pointers. Indiana's last game: Indiana got 16 points and nine rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench from Jordan Geronimo for an easy 81-49 victory over Merrimack on Sunday (Dec. 12) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was the Hoosiers' eighth straight victory at Assembly Hall under Mike Woodson.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native, and this is his first game as coach o the Hoosiers in his hometown. His college coaching record is now 8-2.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native, and this is his first game as coach o the Hoosiers in his hometown. His college coaching record is now 8-2. Meet Notre Dame coach Mike Brey: Coach Mike Brey is in his 22nd season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish and has a 551-304 career record, first at Delaware and then at Notre Dame. He is the all-time wins leader (454) at Notre Dame. His Notre Dame team won the 2015 ACC championship, and made consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016. He has made 14 NCAA tournaments, including 12 at Notre Dame.

Projected starters

Nate Laszewski, 6-foot-10 junior forward: 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.6 points, 8.7 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.2 points, 4.3 assists

Nuggets to know