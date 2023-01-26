Hoosier Roundtable: Indiana's Xavier Johnson Talks Hoosiers' Winning Streak
Indiana has been red-hot lately, winners of three straight games now heading into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. We break the streak down with Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson and take a look at Tamar Bates' big day on Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to another episode of the ''Hoosier Roundtable.'' We've got a great show tonight, looking back on Indiana's two big wins last week with Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson.
We also take a look at Tamar Bates' big day on Sunday. Not only did he score 17 points, but his baby daughter also won the baby race at halftime.
Haley Jordan, our HoosiersNow.com video director, put together a great story on Bates' day on Sunday. "She got the dub,'' he said during his postgame press conference.
Here's the full show:
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana basketball (13-6, 4-4) battles Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has won three straight games by double-digits and has turned its season around in a hurry. The Hoosiers are in Minnesota on Wednesday night for a game with the last-place Golden Gophers, and they are a double-digit favorite. Here's the opening line, plus a great breakdown on both teams against the spread all season. CLICK HERE
- BEN JOHNSON PREVIEWS INDIANA: Minnesota and coach Ben Johnson are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, when the Indiana Hoosiers, winners of three in a row, arrive in Minneapolis. Here's what Johnson said about Indiana in anticipation of Wednesday's game. CLICK HERE
- RACE THOMPSON RETURNS: Race Thompson wasn't sure he'd ever wear the cream and crimson uniform again after suffering a knee injury at Iowa on Jan. 5. He returned on Sunday against Michigan State and said he's grateful to be healthy in his final months as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE