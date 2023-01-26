Hoosier Roundtable: Indiana's Xavier Johnson Talks Hoosiers' Winning Streak

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to another episode of the ''Hoosier Roundtable.'' We've got a great show tonight, looking back on Indiana's two big wins last week with Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson.

We also take a look at Tamar Bates' big day on Sunday. Not only did he score 17 points, but his baby daughter also won the baby race at halftime.

Haley Jordan, our HoosiersNow.com video director, put together a great story on Bates' day on Sunday. "She got the dub,'' he said during his postgame press conference.

Here's the full show:

