Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Recapping Indiana's 25-Point Losses To Iowa, Illinois
After a rough stretch of Indiana men's basketball games against Iowa and Illinois, Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony, Todd Golden discuss what went wrong and where Indiana goes from here on the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, hosted by Brandon Brown.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's season has taken a turn for the worse after back-to-back 25-point losses Saturday at Iowa and Tuesday at home against Illinois.
The Hoosiers fell to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play in coach Mike Woodson's fourth season. Next up, Indiana travels to Ohio State for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on FOX at Value City Arena.
To discuss what went wrong during Indiana's recent losses and where the program stands moving forward, Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden talked with host Brandon Brown on a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, which can be seen below.
