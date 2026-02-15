Indiana basketball fell on the road to Illinois, Sunday, 71-51. It was a tough matchup going in for the Hoosiers as Illinois has some of the best size in the entire country, and that certainly played a big role in the Hoosiers struggling shooting from three and getting outworked on the boards.



Indiana now falls to 17-9 overall on the season, and 8-7 in Big Ten play. It will return to action for a tough one Friday night as it travels to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers in the always difficult Mackey Arena.



Before we get to that, though, let's take a moment and see how some of your favorite Hoosier and college basketball personalities reacted to the defeat on Sunday.

Indiana Got Dominated on the Boards

Really surprised we haven't seen Trent Sisley at all with Illinois having accumulated 11 offensive rebounds, grabbing almost half their missed shots.



Makes no sense. #iubb — IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) February 15, 2026

What Indiana was doing didn't make a lot of sense. Illinois had length that was always going to make rebounding the ball difficult on Sunday, and when plenty of Hoosiers shooters weren't making baskets, giving away possession after possession.



It probably wouldn't have mattered in terms of a win or a loss, but might have given Indiana more of a chance in the final 10 or so minutes.

Illinois Has Recently Dominated Indiana

The Illinois Fighting Illini have now beaten the Indiana Hoosiers by a combined 45 points across the last two meetings. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) February 15, 2026

Forget Indiana competing for the Big Ten anytime soon. It's cute and all to beat Purdue at Assembly Hall, but the Hoosiers are a program as rich in history as almost any in college basketball. I get it, its only the first year of the Darian DeVries era, but that doesn't mean it isn't still a bit frustrating when you see something like what happened Sunday.

No Second Half Offense for Illinois

Just 20 points in the 2nd half for the #Hoosiers. Indiana gets throttled by a good Illinois team. Onto the next. #iubb — Coach Ousley (@CoachOusley) February 15, 2026

Just three players scored the entire second half and only two in the final 12 minutes. It's somewhat scary to think about where this team would be without Wilkerson.

A Brutal Afternoon for Indiana at Illinois

And I just love basketball, why does #iubb do this to me? pic.twitter.com/txneQRW5Cv — Jennifer ☮️💟 (@jennifer40iu) February 15, 2026

I thought when I first saw the betting line for Sunday, that 10 points in favor of Illinois seemed a bit much. Turns out that was a bit low, as Indiana's second half struggles made a long enough day feel like a marathon.

At Least There's Football

Held Indiana to 12 fewer points in basketball than we did in football 😅😭 https://t.co/KQAlkdqU1g — Jonathan Koon (@JonathanKoon1) February 15, 2026

And hey, if nothing else, this Indiana team is still in pretty decent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Shake me and wake me when the same can be said for the Illinois football program.

Indiana is set to return to action Friday night when it travels to in-state rival Purdue.