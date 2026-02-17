When it comes to the all-time bluebloods in college basketball, the Indiana Hoosiers might not be viewed like they were a couple decades ago, but their all-time resume still compares preferably to the vast majority of the sport.



The five national championship banners that hang in Assembly Hall don't happen by accident, and Indiana's history speaks to that. However, Indiana has historically gone about it differently than the vast majority of other traditional powerhouse programs.



That is because unlike, say Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, or UCLA for example, Indiana's all-time roster isn't stocked full of eventual NBA All-Stars.



With this past weekend's NBA All-Star game in mind, here is a quick look at the three, yes, only three, all-time Hoosiers to play in at least one NBA All-Star Game.

Walt Bellamy, 4x NBA All-Star

Feb 1973; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Walt Bellamy (8) in action against the Portland Trailblazers. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

After playing at Indiana and leaving as the program's all-time leading rebounder, Walt Bellamy enjoyed a 14-year NBA career with five different teams. Bellamy averaged just over 20 points per game during his professional career and made four All-Star games from 1962-1965. He was also voted as the league's Rookie of the Year in 1962 and eventually named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.



Bellamy passed away at the age of 74 in 2013.

George McGinnis, 3x ABA All-Star, 3x NBA All-Star

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward George McGinnis (30) in action against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

McGinnis began his professional career in the ABA, playing four seasons for the Indiana Pacers. McGinnis made three All-Star games in four ABA seasons, winning the MVP his final year in the league during the 1974-75 season.



McGinnis then made the leap to the NBA where he was immediately an All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers, and finished fifth in the league's MVP voting. He made the All-Star game twice more during what wound up being an 11-year professional basketball career.



McGinnis was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.



McGinnis passed away in December of 2023 at 73 years of age.

Isiah Thomas, 12x NBA All-Star

Unknown Date; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard #11 ISIAH THOMAS in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Easily Indiana's most decorated NBA player of all-time, Thomas starred for the Detroit Pistons all 13 years of his NBA career. The star point guard made 12 All-Star Games in that time and won the game's MVP award twice (1984 and 1986).



Thomas helped the Pistons to two NBA Championships in 1989 and 1990, and won an additional Eastern Conference title in 1988.



Thomas was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 and also coached both the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks following his playing days.