Jaylen Brown Disputes Beverly Hills PD Statement About Event Shutdown After All-Star Game

Celtics star Jaylen Brown was in Los Angeles over the weekend to take part in All-Star festivities after earning his first-ever starting nod in the annual showcase. He played well as part of Team Stripes in Sunday’s new USA vs. World format , scoring 15 total points across three games. When he took the podium to speak to the media afterwards, however, Brown had a different topic he wanted to address.

On Saturday Brown held an event in Beverly Hills for his brand, 741, in partnership with Oakley. Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe , Brown planned to host an All-Star Saturday night watch party, a networking event, and a panel at a mansion in the Trousdale section of L.A. Around 7 p.m. PT the Beverly Hills Police Department shut it down. Brown live-streamed a conversation with one officer in which he was told he didn’t have the required permit to host such an event. Shortly thereafter Brown took to social media and vented about the situation.

“Beverly Hills is so trash I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall,” Brown tweeted about a half hour after his event was shut down.

On Sunday the BHPD released a statement to the Boston Globe.

“On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address.Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event.”

Brown disputed the statement following Sunday’s All-Star Game, calling it “completely false” and saying he was “offended” by the police department’s claim that they were refused a permit and went ahead with the event anyway. According to Brown he was using the mansion with permission by its owner, Oakley founder James Jannard, and did not need a permit.

“That was not true,” Brown said when asked about the police’s claim his team applied for, and was denied, a permit. “That was not true. We didn’t need a permit because the owner of the house, that was his space. We were family friends. He opened up his festivities to us. We never applied for one. There was no permit ever applied for… It was hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted for an event that was supposed to be positive. I’m offended by Beverly Hills, by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn’t get it and we did it anyway. Like we were insubordinate. I know how to follow the rules. I’m smart enough to follow the guidelines. It just seemed like somebody didn’t want whatever we had going on, to go on. Because out of everybody who was doing something it seems like I was the only one to get shut down. So you tell me how I should feel about it.

Brown was then asked if he felt like he was being stereotyped or if racism was a factor in how things unfolded.

“All I’m going to say is that, everybody else that did something, an activation, there seemed to be no issues,” Brown said. It was 7 p.m. It wasn’t 10 p.m. It wasn’t 11 p.m. It wasn’t 12 p.m. 7 p.m. in the day and we’re doing a panel. We’re doing stuff that’s positive. There’s nobody that was inconvenienced. There was nobody that was inconvenienced. It wasn’t blocking traffic. It’s All-Star Weekend. It’s Saturday night and it’s 7 p.m. What are we talking about? And the city had an ordinance to shut us down. No matter what the owner of the house said, no matter what we tried to reason with them.



“There was no working with them. They didn’t try to work with us. They didn’t try to have a conversation and they shut everything down. So the statement they put out there was completely false. I stand by that.”

His full comments can be found below:

Jaylen Brown refutes the city of Beverly Hills statement that his permit to use a mansion was denied because he had prior approval from the owner. He calls their statement "false." pic.twitter.com/HI2ToyPfWA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 16, 2026

Brown, 29, is averaging 29.3 points per game for the second-seed Celtics this year. He founded the 741 performance brand in 2024. After speaking out during his All-Star availability Brown posted a social media message stating he lost $300,000 thanks to the actions of the BHPD.

“300k down the drain @BeverlyHillsPD,” Brown tweeted shortly after Sunday’s All-Star Game ended.

