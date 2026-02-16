NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Victor Wembanyama Set as Odds-On Favorite

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama didn’t end up being eligible to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award last season, but he is on track to be in the 2025-26 season.

The star center leads the NBA in blocks per game, and he’s set as the odds-on favorite to win DPOY in the latest betting odds. Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren (+275) is second in the odds while Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert (+1400) is a distant third.

Wembanyama has led the Spurs to the No. 3 defensive rating in the league this season, and his defensive box plus/minus sits at 3.4, which is two points per 100 possessions better than Holmgren at the All-Star break.

The Thunder have the No. 1 defense in the NBA this season, which should help Holmgren’s case, especially since he’s averaging 2.4 blocks per game.

Still, Wembanyama feels inevitable in this market, as the Spurs’ defensive rating is nearly seven points better when the star big man is on the floor versus when he’s off the floor.

The only thing that may hold Wembanyama back in this market is reaching the 65-game threshold. Injuries have cost the Spurs star 14 games already this season, so he can only miss three more to be eligible for postseason awards.

Oddsmakers seem to have priced that into these odds, as Holmgren isn’t a massive underdog since his easiest path to the DPOY would be another Wemby injury that costs him four or more contests.

Here’s a look at the latest odds with the league on break until Feb. 19.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama: -310

Chet Holmgren: +275

Rudy Gobert: +1400

Scottie Barnes: +3500

Ausar Thompson: +5000

Amen Thompson: +7500

Derrick White: +10000

Bam Adebayo: +10000

Cason Wallace: +15000

Evan Mobley: +20000

Mikal Bridges: +30000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +30000

OG Anunoby: +30000

Lu Dort: +30000

Dyson Daniels: +30000

Draymond Green: +40000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.